10 Very Famous Actors You Never Noticed as Extras in Movies

Did you manage to notice?
Great movie stars don’t emerge overnight. Unless circumstances are working in one’s favor, gaining fame in Hollywood is an arduous journey. Many celebrities even did figuration in a few films before becoming big names in the film industry.
So, to test your memory and your power of observation, we selected 10 very famous actors who appear as extras in movies. Did you manage to notice? Don’t forget to comment!
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett he is practically a powerful entity in Hollywood and, nowadays, he continues to lavish talent wherever he goes, just as he did at the beginning of his career. But do you remember seeing the actress in the movie A Cop in Kindergartenthe 1990 classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger?
The scene in which Bassett appears lasts just over 10 secondswhere we see her briefly as a stewardess who asks the detectives John Kimble (Arnold Schwarzenegger) It is Phoebe O’Hara (pamela reed) if they want to have breakfast.
Despite the short screen time, this did not make Angela’s career stand still. The actress soon appeared in high-profile projects, such as the biopic of Tina Turner which earned her an Oscar nomination. By now, you probably know her through her performance in the movies of black Panther such as Queen Ramonda.
Jennifer Aniston
It’s impossible to look Jennifer Aniston without remembering the iconic Rachel Green from the series Friends, one of the most popular and beloved sitcoms of all time. However, did you know that her career as an actress started with a cameo role in the movie Mac: The Extra-Terrestrial (1988)?
Although not credited for the brief appearance, Aniston was 18 when she was in the film as an extra. In the scene, the artist appears in profile in a McDonald’s parking lot, where a dance choreography takes place.
elijah wood
It was through the performance of elijah wood what Frodo Baggins came to life in the adaptation of the trilogy Lord of the Rings in peter jackson. The actor began his journey through the world of acting at an early age, but before he landed major roles, such as the beloved protagonist of the saga of JRR Tolkienhe was also an extra.
The first job was when he appeared in Back to the Future 2 (1989) with only seven years deity. The moment happens when Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) enters a nostalgic cafe from the 80s after traveling to 2015. There, he bumps into two boys who are trying to learn how to play a game. One of the children is precisely Elijah Wood.
Tobey Maguire
Tobey MaguireO Spider man from the trilogy of Sam Raimi, needs no big introductions nowadays, but it wasn’t always like that. The star began acting in his early teens, where he first appeared on the big screen as an extra in the film The Video Game Genius (1989).
With just 13 years aged at the time, Maguire put on a 20-second stand – with a mullet-style haircut – after the tournament finalists are announced. As much as he doesn’t say a word, it’s practically impossible not to recognize young Tobey in the scene.
Elisabeth Moss
Among the names mentioned in this list, it is likely that the figure of the actress Elisabeth Moss is one of the hardest to understand. The artist, who won strong acclaim for her works in the series Mad Men It is The Handmaid’s Taleappears like lightning in the movie The Last Dinner (1995), even though I was not new to the industry at the time.
What we have in the long is just a Photograph of Moss, which is emblazoned on a poster of a missing girl with the name of jenny tyler. The actress does not appear physically at any time in the film, but her image had a brief moment of brightness in the production.
Renee Zellweger
Long before he became a big star in romantic comedies because of the film Bridget Jones’ Diarythe actress Renee Zellweger he also had to do extras early in his career in Hollywood. The feature in which she appears at a glance is a great classic of the director’s filmography. Richard LinklaterO coming of age Young, Crazy and Rebel (1993).
In the scene in question, Zellweger appears briefly as a student wearing a red and blue striped tank top.
Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan is one of the most beloved and acclaimed celebrities of all time, but there was also a time when he was an extra. The most emblematic case of all was in the movie Operation Dragon (1973), where he acts with none other than bruce lee.
In addition to appearing as an extra in Operation Dragonthe star also made a cameo as a stuntman in The Dragon’s Fury (1972), another feature starring Lee.
Channing Tatum
When it comes to movies about the end times, Worlds Warfrom the principal Steven Spielberg, is always remembered. But did you know that the feature film starring tom cruise Do you have a very famous extra these days?
Channing Tatum is the saying which appears during the sequence in which aliens are invading Earth in Spielberg’s film, although the quality of the images available out there is not one of the best. The actor appears as an extra when a church is being attacked. Can you spot him in the movie?
megan fox
megan fox also had its days as an extra. The actress, who became a star in Hollywood after starring in films like Transformers (2007) and Hell Girl (2009), appeared briefly as a dancer in bad boys 2 (2003), feature film directed by Michael Bay. The participation even paid off, as a few years later we would see her in a new partnership with the filmmaker, but in a much grander way.
marilyn monroe
Long before becoming one of the most important celebrities in the history of cinema, marilyn monroe he also appeared in films when he was still taking his first steps in Hollywood. one of them was torrents of hatea 1948 film in which she appears briefly wearing a blue dress as soon as the actress June Haver leave the church. Marilyn was just 22 years old at the time.