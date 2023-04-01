10 Very Famous Actors You Never Noticed as Extras in Movies

Angela Bassett he is practically a powerful entity in Hollywood and, nowadays, he continues to lavish talent wherever he goes, just as he did at the beginning of his career. But do you remember seeing the actress in the movie A Cop in Kindergartenthe 1990 classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger?

The scene in which Bassett appears lasts just over 10 secondswhere we see her briefly as a stewardess who asks the detectives John Kimble (Arnold Schwarzenegger) It is Phoebe O’Hara (pamela reed) if they want to have breakfast.

Despite the short screen time, this did not make Angela’s career stand still. The actress soon appeared in high-profile projects, such as the biopic of Tina Turner which earned her an Oscar nomination. By now, you probably know her through her performance in the movies of black Panther such as Queen Ramonda.