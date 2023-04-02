10 Villains Who Would Have Won If They Could Stop Talking

Movie villains aren’t so cliché-averse, and that includes the classic extended monologue. If a bandit is smart, he carries out his plan, takes your money or gold, and goes on his merry way. But there aren’t many smart crooks, at least not in the movie world, because they keep telling the protagonists (and the audience) every minute detail of their plan until there’s a concrete plan on how to thwart it.

Talking villains can belong to virtually any genre, from a horror movie (e.g. Urban legend) or a sci-fi movie (like Darth Vader talking enough for Luke Skywalker to fall down the well). But more often than not, blurry evil will find itself in an action movie. People like John McClane have to get the upper hand every time, somehow.

10 Walter Simmons in Godzilla vs. Kong

Like many other villains throughout the decades of Godzilla franchise, godzilla vs kongWalter Simmons is not the one who initially introduces himself. Apex Cybernetics CEO Simmons recruits Nathan Lind and his chosen team with vague promises of glory and discovery. But, his true motives for the Hollow Earth energy he hopes to possess are far from altruistic.

Simmons built Mechagodzilla with the help of Dr. Serizawa and one of the late Ghidorah’s heads. But the latter essentially gives the mechanized beast a mind of its own and kills the neurally connected Serizawa as well as Simmons.

9 Khan in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

paramount movies

Before Spock sacrifices himself in one of the Star TrekIn the saddest moments of the series, the iconic Khan Noonien Singh is a victim of his own ego. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is widely considered the best of the original film series, and the poignancy of that moment is key to that, but so is Ricardo Montalbán’s confident performance in the role of antagonist.

Khan wants revenge on Kirk and the Enterprise crew who trapped him on a distant planet. But the Enterprise’s Chekov gets the upper hand and disables Khan’s ship with a missile. If Khan had kept an eye on the ball, he would have kept the advantage to himself, and both he and his team would still be alive.

8 Alec Trevelyan in GoldenEye

Distributed by MGM/UA

Undoubtedly Pierce Brosnan’s best adventure as 007, golden eye marked a stunning and life-changing debut for the star and casino royale director Martin Campbell. Even with four villains and one action sequence after another, the movie is never overpowering. This is mainly because each villain role is well cast and the action sequences (eg tank vs train) are so memorable.

On the first front, the highlights are the arrogant Boris Grishenko (Alan Cumming), the sadistic Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen) and the man in charge: Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean). Trevelyan also has some arrogance issues, which he displays when he taunts Bond on the titular satellite. This reveals his position, allowing Bond to send them both falling down a hanging ladder. This ends badly for Trevelyan, who falls hundreds of feet only to watch GoldenEye do the same.

7 Mayor Bellwether in Zootopia

disney

As one of the best animated films in quite some time, it’s surprising that it took so long to get a sequel to release. zootopia off the ground. But it was announced at Disney’s Q1 investor call, and the villain-to-be might do well to look to the past. Jenny Slate plays the first film’s assistant mayor, Dawn Bellwether, a bureaucrat who seems proud and confident in Officer Judy Hopp’s ability to crack the case.

But really, Bellwether is counting on the green Hopps to fail, as she is the true mastermind behind the recent string of disappearances in Zootopia. When Bellwether finally reveals herself, she makes two mistakes. One, she doesn’t check her gun’s ammo (whose bullets have been replaced with blueberries). Two, she vocalizes her entire plan in front of someone who happens to be holding a recording pen.

6 Victoria in The Man from UNCLE

Warner Bros Pictures

Guy Ritchie’s later career proved to be far more diverse than his previous series of gangster films, but the criminal element is still very much present in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, wrath of manand adaptation of the 2015 TV series The Uncle Man As Operation Fortune and Ritchie’s later-period gangster film the gentlementhe key to understanding the film’s heart is its smooth tone and focus on fun.

It’s also well-cast, with Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer playing well off each other as Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin, respectively, with Alicia Vikander, Jared Harris, and Hugh Grant supporting them along the way. There are also Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. twoElizabeth Debicki as the villainous Nazi-sympathetic arms dealer Victoria Vinciguerra. She hopes to sell a nuclear weapon to some fascists and nearly escapes Solo and Kuryakin with it in her hands. But her brash, arrogant and talkative nature distracts her when the spy duo sends a missile towards her, detonating the nuclear bomb in the middle of the ocean.

5 Syndrome in The Incredibles

walt disney studios

pixar

The Incredibles it proved to be another major critical and commercial success for Pixar, and the key is its macro-scale appeal. As Toys Story It is Looking for Nemonone The Incredibles nor are its arguably superior sequel strictly “children’s films”. They can function as such, but there are certainly adult themes and even a violent moment or two.

Take the main villain of the first film: Syndrome. Obsessed fan of Mr. Incredible, Syndrome should have followed his idol’s example and never worn a cape. But the cover is just one of several bad decisions that ultimately lead to his death. First, he kidnaps Jack-Jack, the youngest member of the incredible Parr family. Then he tries to face Mr. Incredible from the front, disorienting him before his cape drags him back into the engine of his own plane. A particularly painful outcome was inevitable when the Syndrome took a child.

4 Darth Sidious in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

20th century fox

Not everyone loves the Ewoks in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedibut The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal does. One thing that everyone seems to agree on is that Return of the Jedi featured the first and best appearance of Ian McDiarmid’s Dark Lord of the Sith, Emperor Palpatine.

The ultimate Dark Lord of the Force is nothing if not sure of himself, particularly when it comes to his powers of manipulation. And none has been more manipulated than his prized protégé, Anakin Skywalker. But Sidious overestimates his relationship with Vader compared to the intrinsic bond of a father with his son.

3 Higher Dollar at The Crow

miramax

the crow is a definitive comic book adaptation that deserves to be mentioned at the same time as ssuperior man, bat Man. It also features a dynamite villain in the form of Michael Wincott’s Top Dollar.

A perfect counterpart to the kindhearted Eric Draven, Top Dollar is a malicious beast of a man who delights in murdering innocents, including Draven’s beloved. But all the pain Top Dollar has inflicted over the years is returned via a touch from Draven aka The Crow. And as Top Dollar falls off a roof onto a spiked gargoyle, Draven and many others get their revenge. It’s a villainous death scene that sees things come full circle, and with a guy as bad as Top Dollar, that fits perfectly.

two Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy

Photo credit – Marvel Studios

When Guardians of the GalaxyRonan the Accuser finally gets what he wants – an Infinity Stone – it’s not long before he loses it. His ship, the dark aster, has been destroyed and is falling to Earth. Groot shows the other Guardians what it means to be a family, and it briefly appears that they were the only ones to survive the crash.

But then Ronan emerges from the wreckage, the Infinity Stone-powered warhammer intact. At this point, it would be easy for him to get rid of the Guardians in one blow, but instead he allows himself to be distracted by Peter Quill’s dance routine long enough for Rocket and Drax to blow it up. After Quill grabs the freed stone – and the Guardians’ freed hands grab each other – Ronan is a dead Kree walking.RELATED: 9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Cast of Guardians of the Galaxy

1 Clove in The Hunger Games

The original Hunger Games pitted Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen against some ethically unsavory individuals. Chief among the worst is the group of wealthy individuals from Districts 1 and 2: the “Careers”. Arguably the worst of these “Careers” is Clove (Isabelle Fuhrman).

After Clove’s teammate Marvel kills Rue, one of the Hunger Games best characters in the saga, Clove decides to be cruel and brags to Katniss about it. Unfortunately for Clove, Rue’s older brother overhears this and takes revenge.