100 Thieves and Dignitas would seek to sell their place in the LCS

During the last weeks the situation of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) has gone from worrying to critical. The commotion around the North American competition began with rumors about the departure of TSM, affected by the economic crisis. However, days later CLG confirmed his departure after the purchase of NRG Esports over the brand. Now the rumors suggest that two clubs would have the same interest as Team SoloMid in selling their place in the league: 100 Thieves and Dignitas.

As revealed kevin hittaward-winning journalist Esport Awards, the rumors about the sale of the place of 100 Thieves and Dignitas have more force. The American revealed this information after Soren Bjerg «bjergsen» will announce not only his retirement as a professional player, but also his complete departure from electronic sports. To date, only TSM’s interest was known -in general terms within most of its teams- and that of CLG was later confirmed.

Hitt’s information parallels that of LCS Eeveejournalist from TGH Esportswhich has stated that currently more than half of the teams in the highest North American competition are considering leaving the championship. LCS Eevee has not mentioned the exact number of clubs or who it would be, so there are still no leaks from other journalists or official confirmations. It should be noted that Dignitas is one of the brands that came halfway within the LCS to replace Clutch Gaming, one of the 10 clubs originally accepted by Riot Games for the franchise system.

see more

Rumors of 100Thieves and Dignitas shopping LCS teams gets more real after seeing this… https://t.co/kmW4lKHCC8 —Kevin Hitt (@Kevin_Hitt) April 8, 2023

The loss of another LCS champion?

At the moment CLG is the only team that has confirmed its departure from the LCS. In the event that TSM and 100 Thieves followed in their footsteps, in a matter of a year the top North American competition would have lost three of the clubs that have been proclaimed champions in its history. Among them, the most successful. When it comes to League of Legends, the crooks are looking for a new medium after Bjergsen’s retirement. However, 100T started the year with cuts in the organization about which its CEO, Matthew Haag «Nadeshot“, He stated that he came to regret it.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.