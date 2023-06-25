1,050 years of marital happiness celebrated at Mechelen Town Hall (Mechelen)

A total of nineteen couples were awarded. He received a gift from the city. , © City of Mechelen

At Mechelen’s town hall, at least nineteen couples made headlines last weekend. The couples got married 65, 60 or 50 years back and celebrated 1050 years of marital happiness.

Kamber Kajkus and Sasina Kajkus, Joseph Cuypers and Gabrielle Couture, Jean de Heder and Jeanine van Avelghem and Marcel Stercks and Christian Schepens celebrate their wonderful wedding 65 years ago when they tied the knot 65 years ago. Four couples were married sixty years ago. That is a diamond wedding. They are Ludovicus de Klerk and Irene Walsharts, Antoine Peulders and Jenny Vandenkieboom, Frans Van Winghe and Nellie Geevaerts and Claude Van Loo and Esther Coudray.

Eleven couples from Mechelen have been married for fifty years this month. Jean Buelens and Christiane van den Eede, Jean Albrecht and Gilberte Ritts, Jacques de Wachter and Magdalena Weggart, Jean Vindelon and Odette Delmans, Raymond de Vin and Lisette Trapp, Theodor Schlachmuulders and Eliane Van Schaftingen, Franklin Bouvier and Annie Gelens, Charles Tack and Annie Peeters, Winfried Van Overbeke and Gerard de Hees, Charles Sluys and Annie Van Damme and Florimond Verdeyen and Marina de Koninck celebrate their Golden Jubilee.

The jubilee was honored at the Mechelen Town Hall and received a gift from the town. (SVDS)