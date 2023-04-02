11 Lesser Known Biopics About Scientists Everyone Should Watch

Oppenheimer is one of the biggest and most anticipated films of 2023. Powered by the incredible combination of Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy, the film will tell the extraordinary story of theoretical physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, often called the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. With a budget of $100 million and a stellar cast, it is quite possibly the most expensive biopic of all time.

However, some lesser-known or neglected biographies of scientists also deserve attention. Here are the best scientist biopics to check out first. Oppenheimer hits theaters.

11 Creation (2009)

Icon movie distribution

The 2009 biopic Creation tells the story of British biologist and naturalist Charles Darwin, who proposed the theory of evolution. The film focuses on a period in Darwin’s life when he struggled to reconcile his scientific theories with his personal beliefs and the reactions of his family, particularly his devoted wife. The film also explores Darwin’s relationship with his daughter Annie, who died tragically at a young age, and the effect her death had on Darwin’s personal and professional life, particularly the publication of his seminal 1859 work. On the origin of species.

Throughout the film, flashbacks and hallucinations provide insight into Darwin’s mental and emotional state. While the film received positive reviews for its portrayal of Darwin and the themes it explored, it was also controversial for its portrayal of religion and emphasizing Darwin’s struggles with his faith. Despite that, Creation is an interesting and thought-provoking look into the life and work of one of history’s most influential scientists.

Related: Paul Bettany’s Top 8 Performances, Ranked

The film starred real-life couple Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly as Charles and Emma Darwin. It also featured Benedict Cumberbatch as British botanist and explorer Joseph Dalton Hooker, in what was one of his earlier film credits.

10 Radioactive (2020)

Amazon Studios

The aptly titled British biographical film Radioactive is based on the 2010 graphic novel Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Consequences, which in turn is based on the life and work of Marie Curie. Directed by acclaimed French-Iranian graphic novelist and director Marjan Satrapi (known for writing the graphic novel persepolis), the film is a sincere feminist take on the exceptional life of the Nobel Prize winner who shone in a male-dominated field and paid the price for it. The film also addresses the profound impact of his discovery of radium and polonium and his pioneering work on radioactivity.

Despite a faulty script, Rosamund Pike was widely praised for her portrayal of Marie Curie, while Anya-Taylor Joy played the role of her daughter and fellow Nobel laureate Irene-Joliot Curie.

9 Tesla (2020)

IFC Filmes

Prodigal Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla had an eventful life full of struggle, rivalries, inventions, entrepreneurship and romance (albeit, a pigeon). So naturally encapsulating your life in celluloid is a tall order. Despite this, he has been portrayed on screen several times (including David Bowie playing him in The prestige) borrowing and fictionalizing various aspects of his life.

Related: Best Ethan Hawke Movies of the ’90s, Ranked

The 2020 Michael Almereyda biopic tesla, starring Ethan Hawke, it’s one of the few times his life has been captured on the big screen. Drawing largely on Hawke’s brilliance, the film faithfully portrayed his friendships, his rivalry with Thomas Alva Edison, his entrepreneurial spirit and his struggles as an inventor.

8 Grandin Temple (2010)

hbo movies

Born in 1947, Mary Temple Grandin is an American academic and animal behaviorist widely recognized for her advocacy of humane treatment of livestock during slaughter. With over 60 scientific papers on animal behavior under his belt, Grandin is a respected authority on the subject. She serves as a consultant to the livestock industry, providing guidance on animal behavior and also advocates for autism awareness.

In 2010, Mick Jackson directed a television movie titled grandin temple featuring Claire Danes as the titular character. The film is based on her memoirs, Emergency It is thinking in pictures. It premiered on HBO and has received numerous awards, including five Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards for Danes.

7 Kinsey (2004)

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Alfred Charles Kinsey was an American professor of entomology and zoology, biologist and sexologist. He founded the Institute for Sex Research at Indiana University in 1947, now known as the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction. Kinsey is known for his two landmark publications, Sexual Behavior in the Human Male (1948) and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female (1953), commonly known as the Kinsey Reports, and for creating the Kinsey scale. His pioneering research on human sexuality, which revolutionized the field of sexology, sparked controversy in the 1940s and 1950s and continues to do so today, long after his death. However, his work had a significant social and cultural impact on the world.

In the 2004 Bill Condon biopic Kinsey, the lead role was played by Liam Neeson, while Laura Linney played his wife Clara McMillen, which earned her an Oscar nomination. Calling it a ‘fascinating biography’, Roger Ebert compared Neeson’s performance to that of Russell Crowe in the 2001 biopic A brilliant mind.

6 Gorillas in the Mist (1988)

Warner Bros.

The 1988 biopic gorillas in the mist by Michael Apted is based on the life of Dian Fossey, an American primatologist and conservationist who dedicated her life to studying and protecting mountain gorillas in Rwanda. The film follows Fossey, played by Sigourney Weaver, as she moves to Africa to study gorillas and becomes deeply immersed in their lives and struggles. She faces opposition from poachers and the local government, but with the help of her African counterparts, she fights to protect the gorillas and their habitat.

The film is a tribute to Fossey’s dedication and passion for her work, as well as her tragic death in 1985. The film was critically acclaimed and nominated for five Oscars, including Best Actress for Weaver’s performance.

5 The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015)

Pictures from Warner Bros.

Based on a 1991 book by Robert Kanigel, the 2015 biopic The Man Who Knew Infinity tells the extraordinary story of the prodigious Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who died at the age of 32. The film was particularly noted for Dev Patel’s portrayal of Ramanujan, ably supported by Jeremy Irons as British mathematician GH Hardy.

The film follows Ramanujan, a self-taught mathematician living in poverty in Madras (India), as he begins corresponding with GH Hardy, a prominent mathematician at Trinity College, Cambridge. Hardy recognizes Ramanujan’s genius and invites him to come to England to study and collaborate with him. The film portrayed the many challenges Ramanujan faced adjusting to life in England, including racism, cultural differences and skepticism from the academic community. Despite these challenges, Ramanujan and Hardy developed a close friendship and worked together to make groundbreaking discoveries in number theory.

4 Agora (2009)

Fox International Productions

Alejandro Amenábar’s 2009 English-language Spanish historical drama film now focuses on the life of Hypatia, a mathematician, philosopher, and astronomer in late fourth-century Roman Egypt. Rachel Weisz delivers a captivating performance as Hypatia, who investigates the flaws of the Ptolemaic geocentric system and the heliocentric model that challenges it, all while struggling to preserve classical knowledge amidst religious turmoil and social unrest. Max Minghella co-stars as Davus, the slave of Hypatia’s father, and Oscar Isaac plays Hypatia’s student (and later mayor of Alexandria) Orestes.

The film employs historical fiction to examine the intersection of religion and science during a period of turmoil marked by the decline of Greco-Roman polytheism and the rise of Christianity. Similar to Roman forums, ancient Greek public gathering places were called the Agora, so the title symbolized the importance of open dialogue and debate in shaping our understanding of the world.

3 Enough Glory for All (1988)

Wikicommons/Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library

Glory Enough for All is a 1988 Canadian television film depicting the discovery and isolation of insulin, a life-saving hormone, by Dr. Frederick Banting and Charles Best. Considered one of the greatest medical miracles, the discovery helped them win the 1921 Nobel Prize in Medicine.

The film depicts Banting’s tumultuous journey serving in the military, establishing his private practice, and ultimately his important research laboratory at the University of Toronto. It won nine Gemini Awards (the Canadian equivalent of an Emmy).

two Ammonite (2020)

BBC Films

Ammonite is a 2020 romantic drama film set in the 19th century that follows the story of Mary Anning, a renowned paleontologist who lived and worked in Lyme Regis, England. Anning’s discoveries had a significant impact on the scientific community’s understanding of prehistoric life and Earth history. The film focuses on some of Anning’s fossil discoveries and her relationship with a young woman named Charlotte Murchison, who comes to stay with Mary and her mother. Ammonites are a group of extinct marine molluscs that were surveyed by Anning to obtain important geological data.

Related: Best Saoirse Ronan Movies Ranked

The film stars Kate Winslet as Anning and Saoirse Ronan as Murchison, and was directed by Francis Lee. It received positive reviews for its performances and visuals, most notably its portrayal of the natural world and coastal landscapes of Lyme Regis.

1 The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)

Public domain

Starring Paul Muni in the titular role, The History of Louis Pasteur is a 1936 biopic of the 19th-century French chemist and microbiologist Louis Pasteur. He made groundbreaking discoveries in microbial vaccination and fermentation, and developed the universally popular food preservation pasteurization process. By studying the causes and prevention of disease, Pasteur’s research laid the foundation for modern medicine, hygiene, and public health. He is also credited with saving millions of lives through his creation of vaccines for rabies and anthrax.

The film follows Pasteur’s life, from his early work as a chemist to his groundbreaking research on fermentation and the germ theory of disease. It shows that Pasteur battled the skepticism and opposition of his colleagues to prove the validity of his theories and develop new methods to prevent and treat disease. The film also depicts Pasteur’s personal struggles, including the death of his daughter and his own battle with the disease. The film was highly acclaimed and received a total of four Academy Award nominations (including Best Picture), of which Muni won an Academy Award for Best Actor.