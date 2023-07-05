11 Stories from the New Humo

That morning in the paper, on your doormat or here on the Internet.

A journey through your body (1): ‘Frequent and hot showers are not healthy for the skin’



This summer, HUMO also asked a group of top experts about the parts of the doctor’s coat’s wonderfully simple mechanism that we call the human body, but aren’t always treated with due respect by owners.

Humeo talks to Lotte Kopecky: ‘Since my brother’s death, I no longer find it difficult to suffer on the bike’



She stamped a savings card full of victories in the classics, became Belgian champion on the road and in the time trial, and will soon be on her way through the Tour de France to the world championships in Glasgow. Lotte Kopecky (27) In 2023 Dayalu appears to be cycling through the light. But in March this year his brother died september (29) And since then whatever was stuck is loose, and whatever was loose is stuck.

Between Heaven and Hell (1): ‘My current alcohol consumption is less than a quarter of what it used to be’



‘After that joint I had to crawl to the toilet. But as long as I lay down, I could do what my love wanted.’ triumphant return of Helmut Loti and from ‘Tusen Hemel and Hel’.

Else van Doesburg: ‘Sometimes I think I chose the wrong profession, because I don’t like crowds at all’

Bruno Beekmann: ‘I’ve been married for 25 years. Our secret: We’ve never been together for more than two and a half months’

Euthanasia of terror victim Shanti D’Corte: ‘When the balloon burst at the birthday party, she started hyperventilating’



Shanti Decorte She was 17 when she survived the Brussels attacks in 2016 and 23 in 2022 when she opted for euthanasia. Later this week, the jury of the assessment process related to the attacks will deliberate on the question of guilt: Are the ten accused responsible for the deaths of Shanti and 35 other victims? His mother tells the story of six difficult years. “After the attacks Shanti never felt safe again.”

The ‘plan’: Tour de France at the wheel of Wout van Aert



cycling reporter Nando’s Boars Team Jumbo-Visma looked behind the screen and documented it all in their new book, of which we bring you chapter three. ,wout van aert The Tour can win, but don’t say it too loud, or the Belgians will go mad.’

Mike Kaufmeier’s husband Frans Grapperhaus: ‘Our daughters treated the Bart de Pauw case very sensibly’



‘The hate has largely gotten away from us, our emails were filtered by our management.’ con sordino with cellist Frans Grapperhaussecond part of Mike Kaufmeier.

Margot Cloete and Jan de Meyseneer: ‘We are faced with difficult choices: should we still operate on an 87-year-old cancer patient or not?’



Health care experts warn: Our healthcare system, already grappling with acute shortage of personnel, is in danger of eventually succumbing to the tidal wave of a growing population: ‘A master plan for the next twenty-five years is needed’ There is a need, but our politicians do not think beyond the next election.

Hip-hop is turning half a century old, but where will the genre be in 2023?



On the eve of Les Ardentes – a high mass of this genre over the years, among others, this year Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott And ice masala Humo Presents: A Crash Course with 50 Entries on Who, What, Why, How and Huh? of hip-hop in 2023.

The revival of psychedelics (2): ‘Magic mushrooms gave me a second life. After twenty years of depression, I feel happy, light and blissful.’



Eating magic mushrooms could be the new cure for depression and anxiety. Only this remains a huge taboo and it is illegal. Four Flemish travelers took Humo on surprising, often curative voyages.

Belgians in Russia: ‘I’m not a participant in war crimes, am I?’



when the rebel wagner army Yevgeny Prigozhin Marched on Moscow, over 140 million people in Russia held their breath. These include about eight hundred Belgians who still live in the world’s largest country. Humo talks to Belgians left behind in the war-torn country about daily life: ‘Staying here was the best decision of my life.’

Kim Gordon: ‘I wouldn’t have thought about my 70th birthday myself, but my doctor tells me to’



bassist of Sonic Youth Not untouched by life in recent years. After her painful divorce, she overcame breast cancer and earlier this year she lost her good friend in a jiffy tom verlaine and his older brother Keller Reed Gordon, On Sunday she will attend the Cactus Festival in Bruges.