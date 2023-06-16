1,100 students, 1 blind girl: Daphne Selleck at Het Amsterdam Lyceum

The principal orders a coffee. A coffee with pupil oat milk. “Yes, I have to do it differently, don’t I,” says Daphne Selleck (18) with a laugh to Tom van Veen, rector of Het Amsterdam Lyceum.

This is a nod to what he has achieved in his school. Last year Defne received cum laude from the gymnasium. She is special because she is blind and came from a special primary education. Special Secondary Education for the Blind goes to HAVO in Amsterdam, where she lives. So when Daphne was recommended a pre-university education in elementary school, she and her itinerant counselor went in search of a regular school that wanted to provide her with that education. She insisted on going to grammar school – learning the classical languages ​​and Greek mythology. She doesn’t know from whom she got that fascination. Her mother is a banker and her father is the financial director of a Turkish company with branches in the Netherlands. Daphne is their only child, born in Istanbul. They moved to the Netherlands when she was six.

Five Years Later: In Search of the Gymnasium. Daphne initially received several rejections, but her request ended up on the desk of the then deputy rector, Helene Andreesen, at the Amsterdam Lyceum. And he let her talk.

Tom van Veen, who was also vice-principal at the time, well remembers that the latter consulted with four of the school’s board members. The conversation didn’t last long, he says. “Although we had no idea what the implications were, we all immediately thought: This is what we’re going to do. Besides, Helen more or less presented it as a fait accompli.

worry about his arrival

Because Daphne was successful in getting her to attend grammar school and the school was willing to make the necessary adjustments to be able to look after her, together they – Daphne and Het Amsterdam Lyceum – won the Over Hoop Prize this year. An annual award from the Over Holland Foundation, intended for an individual or organization that has turned something upside down at the interface of culture and society in a positive way. On Friday 23 June, they will receive the prize in the school’s auditorium: a trophy and 25,000 euros.

There was never a blind student at the Lyceum. Van Ven: “We didn’t know what it was like as a teacher to have someone in the classroom who doesn’t see anything. You’re used to writing things on the board…” says the rector, adding that it’s a traditional school , we do a lot of work with books, pen and paper. Daphne heard years later, when she was in fifth grade, that there was a disturbance in the staff room when she arrived. “The teachers thought it was exciting. They thought: how should I adjust my lessons? And if I also have to support a blind girl, can I give enough attention to everyone?” The school received guidance from someone working at Visio, which provides support to the blind and visually impaired in areas such as education and housing. does. Defne bursts out laughing. “What is it?” Van Veen asks. “Nothing.” She: “Yeah, just say it.” She says that at the beginning of the year her teachers explained What it was like to be blind and how Braille worked. “And then they had to go up and down stairs blindfolded with a cane. That was so funny!”

Defne also had to prepare. She came from a school of thirty students, where she was in the eighth grade. Now she went to a school of 1,100 students and entered a class of 28 children, of whom she was the only one with a disability. During the holidays before her first year of secondary school, she practiced with her ambulance supervisor in a ‘locating room’ in an empty school building. Every hour she took a different class in a different room with 5 minutes to go from one class to another. “It’s already a challenge in our building anyway, because it’s a gatehouse,” says Van Veen. During recess, the halls were filled with students rushing to the next lesson. In the chaos, Daphne regularly lifts an older student’s bag against her head, she says: “It’s part of it. Sixth graders push everyone down.”

She thinks she has to work a little harder than her peers to make friends. She is shy and doesn’t like groups very much, she prefers face-to-face contact. “It took a while for people to talk to me. I didn’t make good friends until second grade.”

loose stencils

For Defne’s convenience, all teaching material had to be transferred to her computer in Word; Special software on her computer cannot convert other file formats to Braille. As soon as his book catalog became known, he sent the title, author and ISBN number to a foundation, which converted the books into Braille. At 5 euros per book, Daphne says it took her about two months.

The disruptions occurred primarily when technology failed during the school year, says Van Veen. If the teaching material was only in PDF, someone in the administration typed it into Word for Daphne. And if loose stencils were given out in the classroom, such as for learning words in English, someone in the media library would type them into Word at the last minute, he says. Defne: “There are sites that can do that, I can tell you that.” Van Veen laughs: “It probably could be done more efficiently, but we didn’t know that.”

Also for tests and exams, which are not usually given in Word, Daphne often had to arrange something. And he got twice as much time to take the exam. Because reading something in Braille takes twice as long as reading something with your eyes. This then led to logistical problems: If the class was given 50 minutes for a test and Daphne had 100, could she stay in that room or enter another class after the hour? And did she miss the next lesson? The solutions were seen one by one. Sometimes she took exams in the conference room or library. Oh, and if the Wi-Fi didn’t work, he’d have a problem right away! And she could only take a test that classmates had received on a piece of paper if the teacher had e-mailed them just before the test began. Defne: “Some of the teachers weren’t very proficient with computers, so they couldn’t find the file or email me.” ict man always came to the rescue, she says. “He never really answered phone calls or emails, but when I called, he came right away.”

exam in nine subjects

After the third one he gave up on geography, that was not possible with all those maps. She still loved languages. He took the exam in nine subjects: Dutch, English, Mathematics A, German, French, Greek, Latin, History and Economics. The software that translated into Braille also didn’t handle the Greek alphabet very well. During exams, the school arranged for someone to read the Greek text to him. And the supervision had to be longer: a central final exam for Defne Six takes three hours.

Rome trip in fifth grade is one trip that students look forward to for years. Helen Andreessen had already retired, but came along as a supervisor especially for Daphne. In Rome, he pointed out everything the other students saw – every statue, every church, every fresco.

Now she studies Liberal Arts and Sciences. While searching together for the highlights and obstacles of Daphne’s high school years, the principals have to admit: It’s a success story. “We are not the most innovative school in the Netherlands. But we show that it is possible, if you try it as a school.” And of course it helped that Daphne was such a motivated and smart student, he says.

Well, Daphne says, “I went Simple to school.”

Van Ven: “And we just taught you.”

Do you know what has changed in all these years?, he tells her. “Initially, teachers who saw you on their class list thought: ‘Oh, a blind student, it’s going to be tough.’ But as soon as he got to know you, that feeling disappeared. A few years later, he considered it an honor to teach you. Then he looked at his list and thought: ‘Yeah, I have Daphne’.”