110,000 tickets were sold for Rammstein in Groningen. Who makes the most money from these concerts at Stadspark?

Major financial interests are involved in two Rammstein concerts at the Groninger Stadtspark. Who makes what out of the band’s performance around controversial lead singer Till Lindemann?

There’s a lot to do about German metal band Rammstein’s two concerts on July 6 and 7 at the Groninger Stadtspark. Frontman Till Lindemann has been accused of drugging and raping young female fans after concerts. The public prosecution service in Germany is investigating Lindemann’s transactions. On July 6, there will be a protest against ‘rape culture’ in Groningen.

Here and there you can already hear rumblings of cancellation of Rammstein concerts. It’s not that far away (yet). This will be hard to digest for many who buy tickets. Several financial interests are also at stake.

Pop concerts on big stages are big business. This is evident only from the cost of the tickets. Visitors to a Rammstein concert at Groninger Stadspark had to pay 95 euros. A total of 110,000 tickets have been sold, so do the math: the ticket business alone is 10.4 million euros. From that amount, 6 per cent VAT and 7 per cent music rights should be deducted. This gives a net turnover of 9,112,680 Euros.

The rental amount depends on the number of visitors

The municipality of Groningen leases the trotting track to the concert promoter Greenhouse Talent. They pay a standardized rate for this, according to Corian Koetsier, a municipal spokesperson. The amount depends, among other things, on the number of days of the concert, the duration of construction and dismantling, and the number of visitors to the two concerts. The municipality does not want to disclose the exact amount, but we can estimate from the budget that it should be 125,000 euros.

In addition, Rammstein must pay a fee of 6814 euros to the municipality for the permit, which is the cost of an event with more than 25,000 visitors.

Breda/Ghent’s concert organizer Greenhouse Talent also did not want to reveal the exact amount for the concerts. We can rely on information from competitor Mojo.

There’s a lot involved in such a bang-up mega show

In 2017, financial director Leo Jaarsma listed the costs and revenues of such an event. Meanwhile, the prices have increased significantly, but the relationship between the amounts has not changed significantly. The calculation was based on a random concert with 5000 visitors, who had to pay an entrance fee of 39 euros. The turnover in Rammstein is fifty times higher than in Groningen. Some costs will increase accordingly, others much less.

There is a lot involved in such a bang-up mega show. It is estimated that 300 to 500 workers were involved in the construction and dismantling alone – according to Rammstein’s coetzee, this took twenty days.

According to Jaarsma, every artist who comes to the Netherlands wants guaranteed money without a single ticket being sold. Furthermore, a deal is concluded at a net profit (revenue less cost). The most common split is that 85 percent goes to the performer and 15 percent to the concert organizer. For great artists, this ratio is 90:10.

It’s no secret that famous actors make great money

Based on Mojo’s calculation exercise, the cost (support act, security, insurance, cleaning, lighting and sound, catering, ticket scanning, crew) for concert promoter Greenhouse Talent is at least 5 million euros. This is offset by on-site catering income and 10 or 15 percent of the net profit. Rammstein gets about 4 million, but the audience also gets a great show to make up for it.

It’s no secret that famous artists earn very well. brought like this divide tour Ed Sheeran’s record amount is 707 million euros, which is 2.8 million euros per performance. And Guns ‘n Roses, who toured Stadspark a year earlier, had already done it. Not in this lifetime… Travel 2.9 million euros per show.

There are many other interests. All hotels in Groningen were sold out on 6 and 7 July. ,,I think so,’ agrees Tetsia de Zeul, hotel manager at Martini Hotel. ,,It also happened during the TT in Norderslagh, Essen and during the Guns N Roses concert last year. Our own hotel with 116 rooms was fully booked immediately after the announcement of the Rammstein concert. We have a lot of guests from Germany.”

‘Rammstein is an addition to the hotel industry’

De Zeeuw estimates that there are about 1,500 hotel rooms in Groningen. According to him, it is not much compared to other cities. Those rooms are usually full on weekends, but not during the week. It is therefore fitting that Rammstein’s first concert night falls on a Thursday. “It’s an added bonus for the hotel industry.”

Furthermore, small business in Groningen also make good money from the arrival of bands like Rammstein. Concert-goers go out to dinner, stop at a cafe, and visit shops and museums. Finally, it also promotes Groningen as a music city.