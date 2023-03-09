12 Actors Who Admitted To Hating Other Actors’ Movies

When Sam Elliott, the moustached seventy-year-old cowboy, recently attacked Jane Campion’s western drama, the power of the dogwhom he described as a “piece of shit”, his comments shocked Hollywood.

It wasn’t just the fact that Elliott was extraordinarily direct in his criticisms, but that actors are generally trusted to uphold an industry-wide code of honor when it comes to criticizing other people’s work.

John Krasinski Jr. a quiet placesummed up very well the posture that prevails in the sector in a 2019 interview with The New York Times newspaper , in which he recalled a time when he made the mistake of telling director Paul Thomas Anderson that a film he had recently seen “wasn’t good”.

Anderson took Krasinski aside and politely reprimanded him. “Don’t say that,” he advised. “Don’t say it’s not a good movie. If not for you, fine, but in our industry, we have to support each other.”

Still, there have always been a few light-hearted characters who decide to break ranks and tell us what they really think. Here are 12 times an actor gave his all in a movie:

Orson Welles about rear window: “One of the worst movies I’ve ever seen”

In 1983, the director and star of Citizen Kane, Orson Welles, recorded a series of candid conversations with his friend, director Henry Jaglom. He planned to use the tapes to write his autobiography, but tragically, Welles died of a heart attack just days after their last meeting. His candid opinions finally surfaced in Jaglom’s 2013 book My lunches with Orson, which revealed Welles’ negative opinion of stars like the “stupid” Laurence Olivier and the “hateful” Spencer Tracy. He reserved a particular rage for the tape rear window by Alfred Hitchcock. “I saw one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen the other night,” Welles said of the 1954 classic. “Total insensitivity about what a story about voyeurism could be. I’ll tell you what’s amazing. Finding out that Jimmy Stewart can be a terrible actor… Even Grace Kelly is better than Jimmy, who exaggerates.”

Alec Guinness about Star Wars: “Second hand childish platitudes”

When esteemed Shakespearean actor Alec Guinness first found himself playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars, he thought the film “had a certain freshness to it, also a certain sense of moral goodness and fun”. However, as the years passed, he began to get annoyed by his fans’ obsession. In his 1999 memoirs, A Positively Finished AppearanceGuinness recalls one of their interactions, along with his withering assessment of the film itself. “The first unpleasant thing appeared in San Francisco, when a sweet-faced 12-year-old boy proudly told me he had seen Star Wars more than 100 times,” wrote Guinness. Her elegant mother nodded approvingly. Looking into the boy’s eyes, I thought I detected little flashes of madness brewing, and I assumed that one day they would explode. “I would love for you to do something for me,” I said. “Whatever, whatever,” replied the boy enthusiastically. “You’re not going to like what I’m going to ask you to do. “Whatever, sir, whatever.” ‘Well, you think you could promise never to see Star Wars again?’. He started to cry. His mother rose to an immense height. “What a terrible thing to say to a child!” she exclaimed, and dragged the boy away. Maybe he was right, but I just hope the boy, now in his thirties, isn’t living in a fantastical world of second-hand childish platitudes.”

Tallulah Bankhead on All about Eve:“I’m going to pull all the hairs out of his mustache”

Stage and film actress Tallulah Bankhead is perhaps best remembered today as the inspiration for Disney’s Cruella De Vil, but another character based on her is rumored to have sparked a famous rivalry: the aging Broadway star of All about Eve, Margo Channing. Bankhead was in the running to play the role in the acclaimed 1950 drama, but it was ultimately won by Bette Davis. As if that wasn’t enough, Bankhead was convinced that Davis had copied his over-the-top hairstyle, voice, and mannerisms. A guest on Bankhead’s NBC radio show, the big showasked him on one occasion if he had ever seen All about Eve, to which he replied: “Every morning when I brush my teeth.” Of Davis, she added: “Honey, wait till I get my hands on that woman. I’ll pull every hair out of your mustache,” joking, “If they make a movie called All about meI will play myself.”

Robert Duvall in the radiance y The Clockwork Orange: “Terrible presentations”

clockwork orangeby Stanley Kubrick, didn’t impress everyone (Warner Bros.)

In 2010, Robert Duvall of apocalypse nowfueled an edition of the round table of actors from The Hollywood Reporter dropping a bomb on the holy cow Stanley Kubrick. “To me, the great Stanley Kubrick was the enemy of actors,” he said, arguing that his meticulous process made it impossible for actors to do their jobs. “I can point to movies he’s done, the worst acting I’ve ever seen in movies: the shine, clockwork orange. Terrible performances. They may be great movies, but they are terrible acting. How do you differentiate between the first take and the seventieth take? I mean, what is it?”

Michael Caine about Shark: The Revenge: “It’s clearly terrible”

National Treasure Caine was never shy about revealing that he took certain jobs simply for the money, once commenting: “First of all I pick great roles and if none of those come up I pick mediocre ones and if they don’t I pick who pays what. rent”. That was definitely the case when Caine appeared in the 1987 film Shark: The Revenge, the fourth installment in the Killer Shark franchise. “I’ve never seen it, but by all accounts it’s terrible,” Caine said. “However, I have seen the house he built and it is fabulous.”

sean penn about air conditioning: “Nic Cage is no longer an actor”

In the late ’90s, future war correspondent Sean Penn had problems with his former co-star of race with the moon Nicolas Cage, who Penn felt was wasting his talents by starring in so many big-budget action movies. “Nic Cage is no longer an actor. He’s more of a performer,” Penn said, and many thought he was referring to Cage’s prisoner on a plane film, air conditioning when he said : “If there is something more disgusting in the film industry, it is the prostitution of my colleagues. It’s a guy’s arm sticking out of the screen (y) masturbating I’d rather do this alone at home than have a guy make up wet dreams for me.”

Burt Reynolds aboutboogie nights: “This made me very uncomfortable”

In 2018, during The Conan O’Brien Show, Reynolds confirmed that he had turned down the role of porn entrepreneur Jack Horner seven times before finally agreeing to appear in the 1997 Paul Thomas Anderson film, boogie nights. He fired his agent shortly afterwards. He confessed to O’Brien that the subject made him “very uncomfortable”, and when the host asked if it was true that he hated the experience so much he wanted to punch Anderson in the face, Reynolds corrected him: “No, I didn’t. punch him in the face,” he said. “I just wanted to hit him.”

Ricky Gervais about The tourist:“This whole year has been three-dimensional, except for the characters inThe tourist”.

Ricky Gervais mocked Johnny Depp for his performance in The tourist (Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images)

While hosting the 2011 Golden Globes, Gervais took the opportunity to poke fun at many of the prominent celebrities gathered, most notably Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie for their action movie, which had a poor reception. “It was a great year for 3D movies (Toys Story, My favorite evil, tron), it seems that this year everything was three-dimensional, except the characters of The tourist”, quipped Gervais, as the audience responded with silence. “I feel bad about that joke,” he continued. “I’ll tell you why, because I’m just going with the flow. I did not even see The tourist… Who made this?

Brian Cox on Pirates of the Caribbean: “Depp is so over the top.”

More criticism of Depp surfaced earlier this year with the publication of the star’s memoir about Succession Brian Cox. PT Putting the rabbit in the hatCox revealed that he had turned down the opportunity to play the governor in Pirates of the Caribbean, a role that went to Jonathan Pryce and gave the film’s star the kind of reprimand Logan Roy would be proud of. “Another thing about Pirates of the Caribbean is that it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show,” wrote Cox, “and Depp, while I’m sure he’s likable, is so over the top, so overrated. What I mean to say, Edward Scissor Hands. Let’s face it, if you show up with hands like that and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do a thing. And he didn’t. After that, he did even less.”

John Barrowman aboutOld: “Total bullshit”

M. Night Shyamalan movies can be an acquired taste, and it’s not something the star of torchwood John Barrowman wants to take advantage. Last year, he caused a stir on Twitter after telling his followers that not only was he not enjoying the action movie from the director about a mysterious beach that ages people, but he even asked the cinema to return the money. “What a waste of money, total shitty movie,” wrote Barrowman. “We understand the metaphors, but we still got a refund! We were really disappointed. Don’t waste your time or money going to see her.”

Peter Dinklage about Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: “J*didly to the contrary”

Peter Dinklage criticized the decision to re-release Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Getty Images for the movie Gotham)

In a rare case of an actor criticizing a movie that hasn’t been made, earlier this year Dinklage told the podcast host WTF Marc Maron, who couldn’t believe Disney was working on a version live in snow White with the rising star of west side history Rachel Zegler as the protagonist. “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little surprised that they were so proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, yet they’re still going to tell the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage said. “They’re progressive on the one hand, but then they keep making this story that’s fucking backwards about seven dwarfs living together in a cave, what the hell are you doing, man?”

Sam Elliott about the power of the dog: “That crap”