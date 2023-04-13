12 artists from a Brazilian family

Bruna Marquezine is giving us something to talk aboutDC’s “Blue Beetle” movie. In the plot, she plays Jenny Kord, romantic partner of the protagonist Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña). In the newly released trailerBruna was very prominent — she even dubbed the Brazilian version.

However, she is not the only Brazilian who is hot in Hollywood. Several artists who starred in foreign productions, either on TV or cinema, are born in Brazil, or children of Brazilians.

With that in mind, we’ve separated below 12 artists who have a foothold in our country. Check out:

Yaya DaCosta

read more

The last name says it all, right? Actress Yaya DaCosta is known for living April, from “Chicago Med”, as well as the lead role in Fox’s “Our Kind of People.” The artist was born in New York in 1982, and became known for her participation in the reality show America’s Next Top Model.

With Brazilian descent, the actress is fluent in Portuguese, French and Spanish and graduated in African Studies and International relations at brown university. She had stints in Broadway musicals and the series “Ugly Betty”, in addition to acting in films such as “Come Dance” (2008) and “The Butler” (2013).

barbie ferreira

read more

Another actress who has a very common surname in Brazil is Barbie Ferreira. A name on the rise in Hollywood, the actress has already won two major roles by starring in the film “Despregnant” (2020) and, of course, lived Kat Hernandez on two seasons of “Euphoria”. Recently starred in the 2020 film “Unpregnant” and made a cameo appearance in Jordan Peele’s horror “No! Do not look!”.

Born in Queens, New York, Barbara Linhares Ferreira has Brazilian origin and citizenship. The young woman started her professional career in mid-2017, but became really known for the role of Kat in 2019. The actress is the daughter of Brazilians on her mother’s side. She frequently interacts with fans from Brazil on her social media, speaking normally in Portuguese – even with a Minas Gerais accent, something she says she got from her grandmother.

Camila Mendes

Despite being born in the state of Virginia, in the US, Camila Mendes is the daughter of a Brazilian couple — she even lived in Brazil for a while when she was little. Consequently, the actress speaks fluent Portuguese and, according to her, tries to stay connected with Brazilian culture – either by returning frequently to the country, or in family WhatsApp groups.

Camila Mendes is known for living Veronica Lodge in “Riverdale”, and has also starred in comedies such as “The Perfect Date” (2019) and “Palm Springs” (2020).

Lino Facioli

read more

Lino Facioli became known during “Game of Thrones” for playing the little maniac Robin Arryn in the HBO series. The actor is Brazilian, born in Ribeirão Preto (SP), but moved with his family to England at the age of 4. In addition to GoT, the artist also co-starred with Tim Roth and Cillian Murphy in “Broken”.

Alfred Enoch

Another Brit with Brazilian ancestry is Alfred Enoch, who became known for living Dean Thomas in the “Harry Potter” saga – with appearances in all films since the first. The actor also lived Wes Gibbins, from “How To Get Away With Murder”. He was born in the United Kingdom, but is the son of a Brazilian, has Brazilian nationality and even speaks Portuguese with a Carioca accent.

In addition to Harry Potter, he also starred in the miniseries “Troy: The Fall of a City” and can currently be seen in “Foundation”. Recently, he also played his first role in a Brazilian production. He starred in “Medida Provisória” (2020) alongside Taís Araújo and Seu Jorge, directed by Lázaro Ramos.

Kaya Scodelario

And there’s no shortage of Brits on that list, right? Kaya Scodelario, known as “Maze Runner”, was born in London, United Kingdom, but her entire family on her mother’s side is from the city of Itu, in the interior of São Paulo. Her parents are separated. The actress, raised by her mother, learned to speak Portuguese. Because of this, it is very common to see her giving interviews in Portuguese.

The actress’s first role was in “Lunar”, a film that marked the debut of director Duncan Jones. However, it was with Effy in the British series “Skins” that he came to prominence. Since then, she has acted in the saga “Maze Runner”, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge”, “Murderous Predators” and “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”.

Mia Goth

With her full name is Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth. Impossible not to say that Mia Goth is Brazilian. Darling of bizarre and horror films, the actress was born in the United Kingdom, but came to Brazil with her family with just a few months to live. She stayed around until she was five years old. She is the granddaughter of Brazilian actress Maria Gladys.

After a brief stint as a model in her teens, Goth made her film debut in “Nymphomaniac”. Since then, she has never stopped. She has acted in similarly tense projects such as “The Survivor” (2015), “The Cure” (2016) and “Suspiria: The Dance of Fear” (2018).

Morena Baccarin

read more

One of the most successful Brazilian actresses in Hollywood is Morena Baccarin. Born in Rio de Janeiro, she has lived most of her life in the United States. Therefore, her entire career has been developed abroad. Her resume is marked by roles that are especially relevant to pop culture, such as Inara Serra in “Firefly”, Adria in “Stargate SG-1”, Anna in “V: Visitantes”, and Vanessa in the “Deadpool” films.

Brunette also gave voice for characters such as Black Canary and Talia Al-Ghul in DC Comics animations, in addition to playing Doctor Leslie Thompkins in the “Gotham” series. On the other hand, she is also the voice of the artificial intelligence Gideon in “The Flash”.

Henry Zaga

read more

Born in Brasilia, Henry Zaga is gaining more and more space in Hollywood. Since his first role at the age of 22, in 2015, he has only starred in foreign productions. His most recent work was as Tony’s boyfriend in the first season of “13 Reasons Why”.

The actor has also worked in “The Mysteries of Laura”, “Gatunas”, “The Stand”, “Teen Wolf”, “X-Men: New Mutants”, and is still in the series “Who Are You, Alaska?”, in addition to the most recent “After the Universe”, from Netflix.

Maiara Walsh

read more

Maiara Walsh is the daughter of a Brazilian mother. She was born in the United States, but moved to São Paulo where she stayed from two to 11 years old. At 19, she landed a recurring role on the sitcom “Cory in the White House,” where she played Meena Paroom on the Disney Channel series. Afterwards, she also participated in “Desperate Housewives” and lived Mia Valdez in “The Last Ship”.

Jordana Brewster

read more

Despite being born in Panama, Jordana Brewster considers herself half Brazilian. the actress is daughter of Maria João Leão de Sousa, a former Brazilian Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and Alden Brewster, an American investment banker. She left Panama when she was two months old and went to London, where she lived for six years.

Posteriorly, jordan moved to Rio de Janeiro where he lived from six to ten years old. Finally, she went to live in New York. Despite the distance, the actress considers herself half North American and half Brazilian and even today speaks Portuguese fluently.

Jordana’s main role is as Mia Toretto, the sister of Vin Diesel’s character in “The Fast and the Furious”. Cast in the first film, in 2001, she remains present in the franchise until today. In addition, she starred in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” and the TV series “Lethal Weapon”.

Hayley Bieber

read more

Finally, who also has Brazilian blood in her veins is model Hailey Bieber, wife of Canadian Justin Bieber. Born in Tucson, United States, she and her older sister Alaia Baldwin are the daughters of actor Stephen Baldwin — the youngest of the Baldwin brothers — and Brazilian graphic designer Kennya Deodato.

In addition to being a daughter, she is also the granddaughter of Brazilians. Her grandfather is the pianist and great arranger Eumir Deodato. That’s why Hailey always exalts her Brazilian roots whenever she can, whether eating typical dishes from our country or tattoos. In an interview with presenter James Corden, she showed that she knows phrases in Portuguese, such as “shut up and kiss me”.

