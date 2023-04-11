12 most expensive series on television

Over the years, television shows have become bigger and bigger, and tell stories and use special effects worthy of movies.

Of course, this made serial production very expensive. And Looper made a list of the most expensive series ever made for television or streaming. Check below:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The biggest highlight of Prime Video. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power it can be considered the most expensive production to date. The first season cost an estimated $58 million per episode.

When the material of JRR Tolkien was made available to win adaptation, there was a bidding dispute between HBO, Amazon and Netflix. Amazon won the auction by buying the series for $250 million.

Stranger Things

It can be said that Stranger Things is the flagship of Netflix. Each episode of the first season cost about $6 million. In 2018, the series’ actors had salaries ranging from $250,000 to $350,000. It is estimated that by the end of the series, each episode could cost up to $270 million.

1923

Each episode of this prequel to yellowstone costs around US$ 30 million. The two most expensive actors on the show are Helen Mirren It is Harrison Ford.

Archer hawk

Every episode of Archer hawk cost about $25 million. Altogether the series has accumulated a cost of approximately US$ 150 million, that is almost the price of the film. captain marvelwhich cost the marvel studios around US$152 million.

WandaVision

WandaVision was the first MCU series to debut on disney+. Each episode of the show cost approximately $25 million.

Loki

Like this WandaVisioneach episode of Loki cost about $25 million. The series has been renewed for a second season, and more expensive episodes can be expected.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a budget comparable to WandaVision It is Lokiwith this, it can be estimated that each episode of the series cost about US$ 25 million.

band of brothers

band of brothers follows a group of World War II paratroopers from their training to their big mission. The miniseries has ten episodes and can be considered one of the most expensive television productions, with a budget of US$ 125 million.

The Pacific

The Pacific is a series produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetsman and Steven Spielberg. The program serves as a prequel to band of brothers, and it was equally expensive. The original budget for The Pacific was $120 million, but ended up costing around $217 million.

Production costs came to about $270,000 a day, including practical effects, props, and pyrotechnics. Luckily, the producers were able to get a discount to be able to film the series in Australia, a reduction of about US$ 20 million in the budget.

The House of the Dragon

The newest success HBO, The House of the Dragon, had a cost of $ 20 million per episode in the first season. And comparison, the final season of game of Thrones cost about $15 million per episode.

The Mandalorian

The first live-action series of the disney+, The Mandalorian which is currently in its third season. Each episode of the series cost the lucasfilm about US$ 15 million. There was an investment of US$ 5 million in practical effects and in the creation of the puppets.

The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett is a spin off of The Mandalorian. Each episode cost Lucasfilm about $15 million.