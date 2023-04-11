12 most expensive series on television

Admin 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 36 Views

Over the years, television shows have become bigger and bigger, and tell stories and use special effects worthy of movies.

Of course, this made serial production very expensive. And Looper made a list of the most expensive series ever made for television or streaming. Check below:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Playback / Prime Video)

The biggest highlight of Prime Video. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power it can be considered the most expensive production to date. The first season cost an estimated $58 million per episode.

When the material of JRR Tolkien was made available to win adaptation, there was a bidding dispute between HBO, Amazon and Netflix. Amazon won the auction by buying the series for $250 million.

Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Disclosure / Netflix)

It can be said that Stranger Things is the flagship of Netflix. Each episode of the first season cost about $6 million. In 2018, the series’ actors had salaries ranging from $250,000 to $350,000. It is estimated that by the end of the series, each episode could cost up to $270 million.

1923

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923 (Handout/Paramount)

Each episode of this prequel to yellowstone costs around US$ 30 million. The two most expensive actors on the show are Helen Mirren It is Harrison Ford.

Archer hawk

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye (Disclosure / Marvel)

Every episode of Archer hawk cost about $25 million. Altogether the series has accumulated a cost of approximately US$ 150 million, that is almost the price of the film. captain marvelwhich cost the marvel studios around US$152 million.

WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision (Disclosure / Marvel Studios)

WandaVision was the first MCU series to debut on disney+. Each episode of the show cost approximately $25 million.

Loki

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Loki (Play / Disney+)

Like this WandaVisioneach episode of Loki cost about $25 million. The series has been renewed for a second season, and more expensive episodes can be expected.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Playback / Disney+)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a budget comparable to WandaVision It is Lokiwith this, it can be estimated that each episode of the series cost about US$ 25 million.

band of brothers

Scene from Band of Brothers (Play / HBO)

band of brothers follows a group of World War II paratroopers from their training to their big mission. The miniseries has ten episodes and can be considered one of the most expensive television productions, with a budget of US$ 125 million.

The Pacific

Scene from The Pacific (Play / HBO)

The Pacific is a series produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetsman and Steven Spielberg. The program serves as a prequel to band of brothers, and it was equally expensive. The original budget for The Pacific was $120 million, but ended up costing around $217 million.

Production costs came to about $270,000 a day, including practical effects, props, and pyrotechnics. Luckily, the producers were able to get a discount to be able to film the series in Australia, a reduction of about US$ 20 million in the budget.

The House of the Dragon

Rhaenyra Targaryen riding Syrax in House of the Dragon (Playback / HBO)

The newest success HBO, The House of the Dragon, had a cost of $ 20 million per episode in the first season. And comparison, the final season of game of Thrones cost about $15 million per episode.

The Mandalorian

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in The Mandalorian (Reproduction / Disney+)

The first live-action series of the disney+, The Mandalorian which is currently in its third season. Each episode of the series cost the lucasfilm about US$ 15 million. There was an investment of US$ 5 million in practical effects and in the creation of the puppets.

The Book of Boba Fett

Temuera Morrison in The Book of Boba Fett (Playback / Disney+)

The Book of Boba Fett is a spin off of The Mandalorian. Each episode cost Lucasfilm about $15 million.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Shakira calls a truce from the paparazzi in the name of her children’s health | metropolises

Shakira asks journalists to stop watching their children’s routine in a letter published on Instagram …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved