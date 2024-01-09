12 Predictions for Bitcoin from a Spanish Trader

Important facts: According to the trader, Bitcoin will reach $200,000.

SantinoCrypto gives its price predictions for 6 other cryptocurrencies.

Seven days before 2024 begins, the Spanish Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency trader, known online as SantinoCrypto, published 12 market predictions. And he said that he hopes that these will be finalized during the next 15 months, i.e. between now and April 2025.

Without getting into debate, businessman he pointed He His first prediction is Bitcoin reach $200,000 (USD). This would mark a new all-time high price (ATH) for the coin. As the following TradingView chart shows, its highest peak so far was US$69,000 two years ago in November 2021.

Bitcoin price over the last three years. Source: TradingView.

Although they did not specify the reasons why they predict this new ATH for Bitcoin, they mentioned two other predictions below that could lead to such a scenario. Both are related to the entry of large institutions into the market.

he is one Tech giants like Tesla, Microsoft, Apple invest in Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), products that SantinoCrypto expects to receive approval this week. and the second one is for social networks

In turn, other analysts expect Bitcoin to reach a new all-time high price in the months following the halving, scheduled for April-May 2024. The reason for this estimate is that the market always reaches that milestone after such an event.

As Cryptonotables’ Cryptopedia points out, the halving of Bitcoin’s issuance occurs every approximately 4 years. This phenomenon reduces supply in the market, causing the price to rise due to greater demand.

“Influencers will sell BTC for $100,000”

Unlike SantinoCrypto, which projects Bitcoin’s next ATH at US$200,000, others see it at US$100,000. This less showy theory is primarily based on the market being close to its latest peak being a psychologically strong round figure. And other predictions of the Spanish merchant are about the same.

SantinoCrypto has predicted that cryptocurrency influencers and analysts will sell BTC for $100,000, thereby selling themselves for $100,000. Shorts (below) and the entire growth is missing. And, as another projection, They are expected to turn bullish again when the currency touches US$160,000,

This topic highlights the importance that every investor should do their own research and not act based on outside observations. This way, you will avoid entering unwanted scenarios, tying yourself to an established strategy with which everyone will feel comfortable. And, like any investment, it is necessary to do so while managing the risks of potential loss.

Where will Altcoin prices go?

Given the bullish trend for Bitcoin, SantinoCrypto predicts that the dominance of this currency in the market will again fall to 40%. This prediction will mean trading momentum in altcoins (cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin), which will lead to his next prediction.

For the Spanish businessman, an alternative season will be created, a term used to refer to the season in which 75% of the 50 most capitalized cryptocurrencies gave higher returns than Bitcoin. As part of this, he revealed the psychological price levels he believes some major altcoins will hit.

trust the price of ether (ETH) will reach US$10,000, Solana (SOL) at US$900, Quant (QNT) at US$1,200, Avalanche (AVX) at US$350, Chainlink (LINK) at US$140 and Cardano (ADA) at US$6.

Cryptocurrency traders will show big profits

With strong bullish expectations, SantinoCrypto has hinted that cryptocurrency investors will be posting pictures of sports cars and mansions. And he assured that screenshots showing trading operations with profits of more than $10 million will go viral.

As a precaution, Display of wealth on social networks”red flag, (red flag). This may contain false or misleading content with harmful intentions, such as scam (Scam) or market manipulation.

According to SantinoCrypto, when the price is in the maximum zone and all indicators point to “extremely overbought”, the “masses” will come to the market, but many will sell. This, he says, will “burst the bubble” and send Bitcoin back to US$50,000 or US$60,000.

This is his latest prediction There will be a market “crash” and scams of cryptocurrency, He concluded by saying that from this you will see “traders are losing millions of dollars and others are gaining them by getting themselves involved Shorts,

This is all we’re going to see over the course of the next 15 months Save post: , #bitcoin at 200K$ • Loved by technology giants #tesla, #Microsoft, #manzana Investing in BTC Spot ETFs. • Social network X is implementing cryptocurrency payments on the platform. , – SantinoCrypto® (@SantinoCrypto) 7 January 2024

Regardless of whether the trader is correct in his predictions or not, it is important to note that markets go through cycles of rise and fall to test support. That is why a drop in prices can be expected in the form of “crypto winter” following the upward trend envisioned by the Spanish trader.