12 years of the biggest act in the franchise





When we talk about long-term franchises in the horror genre, you will probably think of: “A Nightmare on Elm Street”; “Friday 13”; “Chucky”; “Halloween”…. and “Panic”. The franchise debuted in 1996 with Neve Campbell as the sweet, naive, yet strong and fearless Sidney Prescott, in addition to the classic opening scene with Drew Barrymore and his Cassie. A few years separated the daring “Scream 3” until its official continuation. On April 15, 2011, we were ready to pick up the phone again and hear “Hello, Sidney”.

Now, the franchise has revitalized itself, called a strong cast, among the returnees Courtney Cox It is David Arquettewe also had the addition of one of Hollywood’s darlings: Emma Roberts. I remember well that the rumors were that the torch would be passed from Sidney to Jill. And in a rather crooked way, she was, because the spotlight was totally on her.

The plot of “Scream 4” is very similar to all the others: A mysterious phone call, a distorted voice, and several murders of young people, one after the other. If currently horror has faced a series of half-and-half feature films, with a lot of gore and a lot of blood involved without much story in their features, or even too many stories like in “Terrifier 2”, in 2011 the revolutionary Wes Craven had gold in his hands. hands, and put one of the best motivations in Jill to act against her famous aunt, and of course, wanting only her success along with fame.

Although the box office of the film was very low (It raised 97.2 Million Dollars) “Scream 4” won the acclaim of fans of the franchise. And this is super important, because it is the fans who will dictate right and wrong. The film was ahead of its time, and for good reason.

If Emma Roberts had everything to be the new final girl of the franchise with her character, the niece of the protagonist who survived 3 serial killers…. Plot Twist, she was the psychopath behind the mask. Her monologue where she assumes she is the killer is just fantastic. Hayden Panetierre as Kirby delivered a girl in love with horror movies with quality. Courtney, David and Neve are back sharper than ever. And of course, the annoying and misunderstood Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) who will always live in our hearts, love or hate.

The film had its weaknesses, such as the predictability of one of the killers, Charlie (Rory Culkin). But, it is dynamic, strong, and clashes with the original film. 12 years ago the film was placed in a box that few understood, from its opening scene that criticizes the endless sequences to its plot that showed that people are increasingly obsessed with the bizarre, “Scream 4” delivered a very strong film, it showed why the franchise deserves to continue, and of course, it put the genius of one of the horror masters at its core, with the horror and brutality that the film always asked for.