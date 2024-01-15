13 keys to being happy with your life according to an expert in neuroeducation

mindsetwith whom we live can help us enjoy full and happy life, Despite the difficulties, failures or disappointments that survival brings with it, we can all maximize what we have within ourselves. neuroscience Call growth mindset And cognitive flexibility, An internal view according to which, “Despite the possibility of making mistakes, if we do not take risks, we do not move forward. Or perhaps we should say so We move forward because of our mistakes“Explains Neuroeducation expert David Bueno, Doctor in Biology and professor and researcher at the Biomedical, Evolutionary and Developmental Genetics Section of the University of Barcelona, has just published educate your brain (Grijalbo, 2024). “The cognitive characteristic is the opposite cognitive flexibility Is mental toughness, It refers to the inability to adapt to new developments and changes.” It is also called fixed mindset, There is a wide range of gray between one mindset and the next.
13 Keys So That Your Life Makes You Happy: Growth Mindset
Ultimately, growth mindset This, David explains, is what allows us to become “not just the heroes, but the screenwriters and directors of our lives.” “People who have a greater ability to maintain cognitive control, Persist, Plan, Search and Find Your Own Desirefront facing Challenges new, show courage in the face of failure and be flexible They may be more inclined to develop a growth mindset, because of the cognitive characteristics associated with it. And vice versa: Having more of a growth mindset also has a positive effect on all of these characteristics.” If you want to develop it, David Bueno offers these 13 basic keys,
- accept and understand that the brain is a plastic organ, “Recognize that the brain is flexible and capable of changing and growing. Effortpractice and continuous learning, believe in personal improvement potential And others are essential to developing a growth mindset,” explains the neuroeducation expert.
- grow a realistic but optimistic visionof your abilities, “Let’s say we all have certain genetic, biological, educational, etc. conditions that affect our chances of getting ahead, but that doesn’t mean the doctrine that man’s actions are not free, Maybe we go fast or slow, we’ll reach more or less awaybut always we can go one step further That’s where we’re from,” he explains.
- value the path over the goal, “Goals are important, but we should not rely on emotions reward for the fact of receiving them, but to Enjoy as we walk the path Which leads us to them.”
- embrace challenges Evaluating how to receive them, “We must see them as learning opportunities And grow in a reflective and critical manner. face new challenges and get out of comfort zone It is necessary to develop skills and overcome limitations“Neuroeducation experts explain.
- adopt a positive attitude towards mistakes and efforts, “Mistakes should be considered an inherent part of the learning process. It is important to view them as opportunities.” Learn, Adapt and Improve, Valuing effort and perseverance is the key Face and overcome obstacles” says David Bueno.
- develop a mindset of continuous learning, “A willingness to learn implies Curiosity and one wish gain knowledge and skills, Be open to new perspectives, actively seek new learning opportunities and be willing to recognize them ignorance of oneself They are important factors for continued personal and professional development.
- keep long term perspective, “It is important to take a long-term view and recognize that personal growth and progress sequential processes Which requires time and effort. is it important Don’t be discouraged by obstacles or immediate results, Stay focused on your long-term goals and keep addressing them consistently,” explains the expert.
- perseverepersevere and be flexible, “is key will not give up Facing obstacles and difficulties, but not always facing them in the same way, but doing so Look for options and alternatives in a flexible and flexible manner”.
- Look for inspiration and role models, “Identify people who are sources of inspiration and set examples to maintain a growth mindset self motivation, Seeing others’ progress and successes in a positive and optimistic way helps to energize yourself. confidence in growth potential,
- encourage cooperation And this feedback creative and assertive, “Collaboration and discovery with other people feedback Can provide possibilities for creative new perspectives and learning. open on See others’ ideas and contributions as opportunities Growing and improving can be very enriching.
- establishes Goals, Objectives and Objectives clear, “This helps maintain direction and internal motivation to grow. They need to be realistic and within reach, but also challenging and involving.” rewarding efforts” David Bueno explains.
- arouse curiosity and exploration, “Curiosity is one Engine for learning and development, and stimulates inspiration. Being open to new experiences, willing to experiment and explore new and unknown areas helps expand horizons and developing a lifestyle of sustainable development”.
- is in favor of self welfare and environmental, “To develop a sustainable growth mindset, it is important to be realistic and optimistic, taking care of the well-being of oneself and the environment. This includes physical needs And also, very important thing, emotional and mental, Learn to recognize and value the importance of emotional situations as a way to manage them,” explains the neuroeducation expert.
