13 keys to being happy with your life according to an expert in neuroeducation

mindsetwith whom we live can help us enjoy full and happy life, Despite the difficulties, failures or disappointments that survival brings with it, we can all maximize what we have within ourselves. neuroscience Call growth mindset And cognitive flexibility, An internal view according to which, “Despite the possibility of making mistakes, if we do not take risks, we do not move forward. Or perhaps we should say so We move forward because of our mistakes“Explains Neuroeducation expert David Bueno, Doctor in Biology and professor and researcher at the Biomedical, Evolutionary and Developmental Genetics Section of the University of Barcelona, ​​has just published educate your brain (Grijalbo, 2024). “The cognitive characteristic is the opposite cognitive flexibility Is mental toughness, It refers to the inability to adapt to new developments and changes.” It is also called fixed mindset, There is a wide range of gray between one mindset and the next.

13 Keys So That Your Life Makes You Happy: Growth Mindset

Ultimately, growth mindset This, David explains, is what allows us to become “not just the heroes, but the screenwriters and directors of our lives.” “People who have a greater ability to maintain cognitive control, Persist, Plan, Search and Find Your Own Desirefront facing Challenges new, show courage in the face of failure and be flexible They may be more inclined to develop a growth mindset, because of the cognitive characteristics associated with it. And vice versa: Having more of a growth mindset also has a positive effect on all of these characteristics.” If you want to develop it, David Bueno offers these 13 basic keys,