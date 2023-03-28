13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Might Star in Marvel’s New Production

Apparently, Katherine Langford enjoyed his time at Marvel and should work again with the studio, this time acting in Agatha: House Of Harkness.

According to ScreenGeek the actress of 13 Reasons Why must play the younger version of the great villain Agatha, who made her first appearance in WandaVision.

Previously, Langford had starred alongside Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame. In the film, the actress plays an older version of Morgan Stark, the daughter of Tony Stark.

Although Katherine Langford’s participation was cut from Avengers: Endgamean extended version of the film revealed the meeting between Morgan and Tony, in addition to several other deleted scenes from the plot.

So far, neither Marvel nor Katherine Langford have commented on the matter, as Agatha: House Of Harkness it should still take a while to get off the ground.

When will Agatha: House of Harkness be released?

Agatha: House of Harkness may be closer to debut than you think. New information from the Screen Writers Guild of America (endorsed by CBR), indicates that the WandaVision may debut in the television season of 2023-2024.

This means that Agatha: House of Harkness can get to Disney+ between September 2023 and May 2024period where most American series premiere their new seasons.

Still according to CBR, the recording of the series should start later this year, in October.

However, to the frustration of some fans, the spin-off of WandaVision may not count on Wanda’s presence. Recently, Elizabeth Olsen was asked about the possibility of a participation in the new series, but did not give any certainty about a point in the series.

for the program Good Morning AmericaOlsen said he would like to work with Kathryn Hahn, the actress who lives Agatha, but implied that he has not yet received an invitation to act in the series.

“I mean, I would do anything with Kathryn Hahn. At this point, I don’t know if I’m appearing on the show. But I love that woman so much. She’s so much fun, and working alongside her on ‘WandaVision’ made it so easy.”‎

Until now, Agatha: House of Harkness does not have an official release date.