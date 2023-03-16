15 Most Underrated Netflix Series That Deserve More Love

We all know that we discover a show by accident that we fall in love with, but then we realize that no one else seems to know about it. In times like these, you spend your time recommending and promoting the TV series whenever you can because, in your mind, everyone simply needs to witness what you witnessed. Well, we’re here to clear up some of those Netflix TV shows that, for some reason, are criminally underrated.

Whether you’re here to expand your watchlist or simply hoping to find your favorite TV show here, fret not. Here are 15 Netflix TV series that deserve more appreciation.

15 The Last Kingdom

Netflix

Based on the work of Bernard Cornwell the saxon stories novel series, The Last Kingdom is a British historical fiction television series. It was first developed for BBC Two, but was later acquired and produced by Netflix. The show closely follows the relationship between the Vikings and the Anglo-Saxons, and the ongoing Viking raids across England. It’s gripping, the medieval characters are easily likable, and the show has a lot of depth that’s beautifully explored in the gritty and cruel plot. The series has now run for five seasons, and a movie sequel will be released this year, which will hopefully resolve a lot of unanswered questions.

14 Dark

Netflix

Netflix’s first German original series, Dark is a sci-fi thriller that explores the existential implications of time in grave detail. Set in a fictional town in Germany, the plot begins after the questionable disappearance of two children. The investigation begins with a look into the histories of four different families, uncovering some rather troubling connections to the town’s mysterious past. When the possibility of a time machine is brought into the investigation, things start to get more dangerous and complicated. The foreshadowing of the series is simply amazing.

13 girl from nowhere

Netflix

A Thai mystery thriller anthology series, girl from nowhere was exposed to international fame thanks to Netflix’s acquisition of the show. The plot revolves around a high school Nanno, who keeps transferring to different private schools across Thailand. Wherever she finds herself, she exposes the lies of students and teachers alike, which creates many enemies for herself. If you like fictional women who cause chaos for no apparent reason, as well as unconventional stories, then this TV series is definitely for you.

12 Lupine

Netflix

Lupine is a retelling of the classic French story by Maurice Leblanc, about master thief Arsène Lupine, who seeks to avenge the death of his father caused by a wealthy family. As Senegalese immigrants, the Lupins were taken advantage of by the wealthy Pellegrini family, who decided to frame Arsene’s father for a robbery he didn’t commit. 25 years later, Arsene takes matters into his own hands. Using his charisma and intelligence, he decides to expose all of his crimes. Thanks to boundless charm and different disguises, the plot keeps you in love all the time. Fortunately, Netflix has renewed the series for a third season.

11 File 81

Netflix

Based on the podcast of the same name, File 81 is an American supernatural horror television series. Despite being watched for 128.47 million hours globally, Netflix canceled the show after just one season. The plot tells the story of an archivist who is hired to restore some tapes. In doing so, he becomes embroiled in a mystery involving a missing documentary director and a cult they were investigating. There is a difference between horror that is frightening and horror that induces dread; File 81 is the last. It’s safe to say it deserves another season.

10 alice on the border

Netflix

alice on the border has been gaining more and more recognition with each passing day, but it still remains underappreciated by the general public. Based on the manga by Haro Aso, the TV series is a Japanese sci-fi thriller about two allies who are trapped in an abandoned Tokyo and are forced to fight in survival games. All the characters are extremely likable thanks to strong performances from the cast. Thankfully, Netflix took the show’s excellence and critical acclaim to heart and renewed it for a second season.

9 american vandal

Netflix

Any die-hard fans of mockumentary series reading this list? Well, we have something for you too. With the growing popularity of true crime series, american vandal serves as a parody of the genre. The first season focuses on two high school students who are tasked with investigating who is responsible for local vandalism. In season two, they investigate a crime at a private Catholic school. Sadly, in typical Netflix fashion, the show was canceled after two seasons.

8 imposters

Netflix

imposters is a black comedy about a con artist who marries men and women and then disappears with their money. The plot is smart and funny; mixing slapstick comedy and top-notch writing, it’s very surprising that the series isn’t well known. It probably didn’t help that Netflix once again decided to cancel it after two seasons.

7 Feel good

Netflix

As a semi-autobiographical romantic comedy, Feel good is a British television series starring a fictional version of the show’s creator, Mae Martin. The plot follows them as they start dating a new girl named Georgia, who has yet to come out to her family. Additionally, Mae struggles with past drug addiction, the two factors that heavily influence the state of her romantic relationship. The show explores themes of queerness, mental health and gender discourse.

6 Manic

Netflix

Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the lead roles, Manic is a psychological black comedy drama miniseries. Over ten episodes, the plot follows two strangers who find themselves in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial, where they are told that certain pills can completely rebuild their state of mind. While Annie struggles with family relationships, Owen struggles with schizophrenia. It’s a rewatchable series with plenty of Easter eggs that are even better than you remember them.

5 black candles

Netflix

Located on New Providence Island, black candles is an American historical adventure that premiered for free on YouTube before being picked up by larger streaming platforms. It follows pirates in search of treasure working with sex workers and criminals to fight the British government. It is not widely known that the plot of the story was actually inspired by real events. The show ran for four seasons from 2014 to 2017.

4 black summer

Netflix

As a spin-off of nation z, black summer is a zombie apocalyptic TV series that focuses on a team of strangers who band together to survive in tough times. Its main focus is Rose, who is separated from her daughter and embarks on a journey to find her. The show explores new concepts of zombies and survival, heavily emphasizing that those with guns die sooner.

3 travelers

Netflix

Created by Brad Wright, travelers is a sci-fi series that ran for three seasons and, once again, was cancelled. The plot features some people left over from the future, who find a way to travel through time through their consciousness. They become random people and embark on a quest to stop humanity from bringing a terrifying future to itself. These people from the future have different supernatural abilities that help them in these missions. Beware, the ending will destroy you.

two Holistic Detective Agency by Dirk Gently

Netflix

Inspired by the series of novels of the same name, Holistic Detective Agency by Dirk Gently is a comic book science fiction detective series. Set in the fictional town of Bergsberg, Montana, the show revolves around “holistic detective” Dirk Gently and his reluctant sidekick Todd as they solve a mysterious case together, while becoming involved with many wild characters. The show was canceled before its natural end.

1 derry girls

Netflix

As the Channel’s 4th most successful sitcom, derry girls is a British sitcom set in Northern Ireland. The story takes place in the 1990s, in the final year of The Troubles and revolves around four high school girls who attend a Catholic school in a small town. All characters constantly find themselves in absurd situations and adventures. The show preaches that the good parts of your life can coexist with the worst moments, because life is not a linear set of events.