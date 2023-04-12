15 movies with hair-raising endings on Netflix – Pixel Nerd

A Netflix is known for offering a vast library of movies and series to its subscribers, with options for all tastes and styles. Among the movie options, there are those with surprising endings, which leave viewers breathless and with the feeling that they need to watch it again to understand everything that happened. In this text, we are going to present 26 movies available on Netflix that have hair-raising endings, capable of leaving the audience shocked and surprised until the last minute. Be prepared for unexpected twists and exciting outcomes!

When Angels Sleep is a Spanish drama and thriller film that tells the story of Germán, a businessman who is involved in a fatal road accident after falling asleep at the wheel. He runs over Gloria, a teenager who was running away from a night of bad decisions with her friend Silvia. While trying to help Gloria, who is seriously injured, he has to deal with Silvia’s hostility and despair, who accuses him of being to blame for the tragedy. Germán must face the consequences of his actions and the unpredictable reactions of those involved, in a night that could change his life forever.

Beyond Reality is a drama, horror and mystery film released in 2016 and directed by Jon Cassar. The film tells the story of John and Laura Taylor, a couple who dream of having a child, but who face difficulties in getting pregnant. They decide to resort to surrogacy and hire Anna, a young woman who offers to carry their baby. However, Anna reveals herself to be a woman obsessed with John and willing to do anything to be with him and the child she carries. What was supposed to be a dream turns into a nightmare for the couple, who must fight Anna’s madness and protect their family.

In the year 1905, Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) travels to a remote island in search of his sister, who has been kidnapped by a religious cult led by the charismatic Prophet Malcolm (Michael Sheen). As he infiltrates the community, he uncovers the dark secrets and bloody practices that sustain the faithful’s faith. Now, he needs to fight for his life and that of his sister, before it’s too late.

Three young thieves plan the perfect robbery: breaking into the home of a rich blind man who lives in an isolated neighborhood. But they soon discover that the target is not as helpless as it seems, and that the house hides terrible and deadly secrets. In a fight for survival, they will have to face a relentless psychopath and their own consciences.

The warning is a Spanish thriller and drama film that tells two parallel stories that intersect around a mysterious mathematical pattern of murders. In one of them, Jon (Raúl Arévalo), a math genius with schizophrenia, tries to decipher the numerical sequence that predicts the deaths that take place in a grocery store at a gas station, where his friend was shot. In another, Nico (Hugo Arbues), a 10-year-old boy who is bullied at school, receives an anonymous letter that warns him not to go to the same grocery store on his birthday, as he runs the risk of being the next victim.

Jane is a photographer who suffers from memory loss after a car accident. She begins to receive mysterious clues in her photos that lead her to discover a terrible secret about her family’s murder that she never knew she had. On a journey of suspense and terror, she will have to face her traumas and reveal the truth about her past.

A psychiatrist traumatized by a past violent attack agrees to treat a disfigured patient who has undergone a face transplant. However, she soon discovers that he has a sinister connection to a previous case that she tries to forget. Now, she needs to face her own demons and his before it’s too late.

1922 is a horror and drama film based on the eponymous short story by Stephen King. The film tells the story of Wilfred James (Thomas Jane), a farmer who decides to kill his wife Arlette (Molly Parker) with the help of their son Henry (Dylan Schmid), to prevent her from selling her share of the land and moving to the city. After the crime, Wilfred is plagued by guilt, the rats infesting his home, and the tragic consequences of his act.

In a post-apocalyptic world, a family must flee deadly creatures that hunt by sound. Along the way, they encounter a sinister cult that wants to take advantage of the couple’s deaf daughter. Based on the book by Tim Lebbon and directed by John R. Leonetti, The Silence is a horror and suspense film that explores the limits of human survival. Available on Netflix.

Office is a 2018 Australian horror film based on a 2013 short film of the same name. martin freeman, who plays Andy, a desperate father looking for someone willing to protect his young daughter, Rosie, in the midst of a zombie apocalypse in Australia. Andy has been infected with a virus that will turn him into a zombie in 48 hours, and he needs to find a safe place to leave Rosie before it’s too late. Along the way, he encounters other survivors, some hostile and some friendly, as well as an Aboriginal community that may hold the key to a cure.

During an electrical storm, Vera discovers that she can communicate with a boy who lived in her house in 1989. By saving him from a murderer, she changes both their fates, but also loses everything she loves. Now, she has to face the consequences of her choice and fight to reverse time.

story revolves around Rachel, a divorced and alcoholic woman who travels by train every day and observes the life of a couple who live near the tracks. She fantasizes about them, but one day she witnesses something shocking and becomes involved in a mystery about the woman’s disappearance.

Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) is an ICU nurse who suffers from stress and has to care for her daughter as a single mother. She is relieved when she meets her new co-worker, Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), a friendly and caring nurse. The two become friends and confidants, but Amy doesn’t know that Charles hides a terrible secret: he is a serial killer who has killed more than 40 patients in various hospitals. When a patient dies suspiciously, Amy grows suspicious of Charles and decides to investigate his life. She engages in a dangerous game of cat and mouse, risking her and her daughter’s lives to uncover the truth about the night nurse.