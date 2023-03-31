A beautiful zero score!

The passing averages of Rotten Tomatoes can be controversial. The rivalry between public and specialized critics constantly raises the question: Is this movie really that good? However, some productions failed to please either side or the other.

In this list, we separate 15 movies with the worst averages ever recorded on Rotten Tomatoes. Get ready to find out which movies are so bad they managed to get a “zero” of criticism. Check out!