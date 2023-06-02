150 participants (but no applause) for ‘Applause Day for Cyclists’ (Hasselt)

More than 150 cyclists cycled through the center of Hasselt on Friday morning during the national day, drawing attention to cyclists. Notable: The expected applause for the cyclists did not happen. “We clapped ourselves on arrival.”

“Our goal, including Hasselt, is to be one critical mass Or to bring the critical mass together so that cyclists can really claim their place in traffic,” says Stijn Piet of FitzFront Hasselt, which organized ‘Op Veelekes’ together with Avanza Limburg and the bicycle library.” It’s all growing, things are happening for cyclists, but it could all be a bit more.”

It was notable that no handcuffs were rung in the city center on National Applause Day for Cyclists. “We thought the same, maybe it was a misunderstanding,” Stijn says with a laugh. “I think everyone committed to cycling was on a bicycle. Then it’s a bit difficult to clap for each other. We will organize it in a better way next year.”

Elsewhere in the city, there was applause for cyclists, including Deputy Bert Lambrechts (N-VA), on the new cycle bridge De Langemann on the lock in Godscheid.