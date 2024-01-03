16 were prosecuted for selling drugs and falsely testing for COVID-19 and sexually transmitted diseases and went home. Security news

The prosecutor’s office requested preventive detention against 11 of the 16 people prosecuted for the alleged crime of producing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing expired drugs and supplies, although a criminal guarantee judge granted non-custodial sentences for all. Detention measures issued.

These 16 people were arrested yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, February 16, in Kennedy Norte, Guayaquil, with expired and counterfeit drugs and supplies.

16 people arrested with fake medical supplies and bills from public hospitals in Kennedy Norte

The medicines found include those used for COVID-19, reagents for dialysis and kidney treatment, and others, which will belong to the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security and Ecuador’s Ministry of Public Health. As well as screening tests for COVID-19 and sexually transmitted diseases.

However, the magistrate ordered Kerley DQ and Maria BL under house arrest due to her pregnancy.

And for the citizens Francisco MC, Odalis VV, Pedro OM, César RS, Simon SM, Blanca ME, Romina AA, David MV, Stephanie RG, Andres RB, Kerley AH, Julia DR, Steven PC and Joel ER, they Arranging for presentations and banning him from leaving the country.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that at the moment the economic value of the seized drug being marketed and distributed is unknown, therefore, during the investigation, an expert opinion will be obtained on the accounting files found in the operation.

The Prosecutor’s Office processed the case based on the provisions of Article 217.1 of the Comprehensive Biological Criminal Code, which imposes a custodial sentence of three to five years for the crime of production, manufacture, marketing and distribution of expired drugs and supplies. Is. (yo)