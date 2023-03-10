17 Oscar-Nominated Films in Past Editions to Watch on Netflix | Films

1 of 1 Oscar favorite Benedict Cumberbatch talks about his transformation in ‘Attack of the Dogs’ — Photo: Netflix Oscar favorite Benedict Cumberbatch talks about his transformation in ‘Attack of the Dogs’ – Photo: Netflix

Every year, Netflix seems closer and closer to capturing the top prize at the Oscars. In 2019, it was with the heavyweight Pomegranate by Alfonso Cuarón; in 2020, with the sad the irishby Martin Scorsese, and the touching Story of a Marriage, by Noah Baumbach; in 2021, with darling critic David Fincher, Mankand Aaron Sorkin’s court drama, Chicago’s 7; and in 2022, with the sweeping Attack of the Dogsby Jane Campion.

This time, the streaming giant has one more card up its sleeve: Nothing New on the Front, a seven-time BAFTA winner, which is currently up for Best Picture. So how many statues will the company guarantee on Oscar night? And will he finally win the prize that has so far eluded him?

Ahead of the ceremony, we looked back at 17 amazing Netflix movies that caught the industry’s attention in years past, were duly awarded, and paved the way for this new competitor.

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

In exploring the life and legacy of Nina Simone, Liz Garbus discovered a deliberately provocative and fiercely political musical genius, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature in the process. It’s impossible not to get carried away by the strength of their songs and the strength of their character.

The 13th Amendment (2016)

Activist Angela Davis, author Jelani Cobb and civil rights advocate Michelle Alexander are just a few of the stars providing insight into Ava DuVernay’s alarming expose on historic racism in the US criminal justice system. Expansive and meticulous, it was nominated for Best Documentary.

Icarus (2017)

“Spectacular” doesn’t even begin to describe Bryan Fogel’s Oscar-winning documentary, in which he meets a lovable whistleblower (Grigory Rodchenkov) and inadvertently stumbles upon Russia’s doping scandal. As they unravel the vast conspiracy, two of his associates are found dead.

Mudbound – Tears Over the Mississippi (2017)

Dee Rees became the first black woman to be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Rachel Morrison the first woman for Best Cinematography with this evocative period piece. Mary J Blige also received nominations, for her chameleon-like supporting role and soulful original song. mighty river.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

Six tales about the American frontier – involving shootouts, botched robberies and a gold mining expedition – make up Joel and Ethan Coen’s success. The film was nominated for its extravagant screenplay, intricate costumes and sad ballad When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings.

Rome (2018)

So far, the closest the streaming giant has come to winning Best Picture is Alfonso Cuarón’s monochrome masterpiece about a maid in Mexico City. He took three statuettes from his impressive 10 nominations: Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film.

Democracy at the Edge (2019)

With impassive aerial footage, startling archival footage and poetic narration, Petra Costa’s Oscar-nominated operatic documentary chronicles the fall of two Brazilian presidents and the rise of populism. Moving from corruption investigations to recorded phone calls, watching the film is both urgent and unnerving.

American Factory (2019)

Years after a General Motors factory in Ohio closed, a Chinese billionaire brings new jobs to the area. In Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar’s nuanced study of what happens next, for which they won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, cultures clash, friendships are forged, and the future remains uncertain.

the irish (2019)

Unfairly, this ruminating mafia thriller went home empty-handed despite its 10 nominations: for Martin Scorsese’s impeccable direction, the magnetic performances of Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and the revolutionary visual effects that rejuvenated their faces, among others. It is an extraordinary feat.

Story of a Marriage (2019)

Deftly written and endlessly memorable, Noah Baumbach’s moving portrayal of a relationship in crisis won Laura Dern an Oscar and received nominations in five other categories, including the chilling performances of Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson and the smooth score of Randy Newman.

Two Popes (2019)

A riveting and revealing depiction of a recent transfer of power, Fernando Meirelles’s wilderness drama casts Anthony Hopkins as the grizzled Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as his idealistic successor, Pope Francis. Both were nominated for an Oscar, alongside Anthony McCarten for their light-hearted screenplay.

Blood Detachment (2020)

It was Terence Blanchard’s sweeping score that earned Spike Lee’s hallucinatory war epic its sole nomination, but it’s also worth watching for a host of other reasons: the nominations for contemporary politics, the truly shocking plot twists, and a change of heart. Delroy Lindo’s career.

Chicago’s 7 (2020)

Aaron Sorkin’s true-life tale of a group of anti-war protesters is a shambles. It was nominated for Best Picture and nominated for its melancholy cinematography, funny screenplay, ingenious editing, supporting role by Sacha Baron Cohen, and Celeste’s moving “Hear My Voice.”

The Supreme Voice of the Blues (2020)

With George C Wolfe’s musical melodrama, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first black women to win the Academy Award for Makeup and Hairstyling. The film also won for costume design, and Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis and the art directors were also nominated.

Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Vanessa Kirby’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of a mother grieving the loss of her daughter in Kornél Mundruczó’s harrowing saga is a tour de force. The startling 24-minute birth scene – in which your anxiety gives way to confusion and horror – will leave you reeling.

Attack of the Dogs (2021)

This visually stunning and emotionally devastating Western filmed on a Montana ranch in the 1920s secured just one win out of its 12 nominations – for Jane Campion’s virtuosic direction – but it also deserved recognition for Ari Wegner’s dazzling cinematography, Jonny Greenwood’s tense score. and exceptional appearances by Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The Lost Daughter (2021)

Winning nominations for director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sensitive screenplay, adapted from Elena Ferrante’s touching novel, and for Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley’s nuanced performances (as older and younger iterations of the same disaffected academic), this intimate drama provides an intimate convincing expression of disappointment, desire and maternal ambivalence.