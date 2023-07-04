17-year-old Nahel gets 1.2 million euros from crowdfunding for the agent who shot him: “Shameful, close this account!”

A fundraising campaign launched for Florian M., the police officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Nahel, has already raised more than 1.2 million euros, sparking widespread outrage. “Unfair and disrespectful,” it sounds from a political point of view. Perhaps even more shocking is this: a similar support campaign for the mother of the unfortunate youth ‘only’ yielded 187,000 euros.

Last Tuesday, a 38-year-old police motorcyclist shot and killed 17-year-old Nahel in the French city of Nanterre. The agent was therefore charged with “voluntary manslaughter” by the two investigating judges. Jean Messiah, a former spokesman for far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, thought that the agent in question had had it too hard and that he had to bear all this. gofundme a fundraising campaign. “An encouragement to agent Florian M. in Nanterre, who did his job but now pays a heavy price for it,” read on the crowdfunding platform. Meanwhile, over 46,000 people have contributed. The counter currently has a net worth of 1.2 million euros, so a lot of money.

The support action has not been well received by French politicians. Especially on the left, the pressure-share call raises eyebrows. “It is a shameful hoarding of money. By supporting an officer suspected of voluntary manslaughter, you help make a huge difference. Close this account!” infuriates Olivier Faure, leader of the socialist opposition. gofundme,

Also Eric Bothorel, member of the Renaissance – the party of President Emmanuel Macron, formerly known as ‘La République en Marche’! -Spews his bile. “Jean Messiah is still fanning the flames of the riots. The huge amount he has already raised for that agent is unfair and disrespectful.

On the other hand, police unions are very enthusiastic about supporting action. “As soon as the actions of an agent are called into question, it becomes dependent on itself. It is therefore no surprise that colleagues or friends often volunteer to help the family,” says trade union leader Jean-Christophe Couvy.

Nahel’s grandmother expresses disbelief at the outpouring of support for the officer who fatally wounded her grandson. “It hurts my heart. But he will also be punished like everyone else. I trust the judiciary,” he told French news channelbfmtv,

