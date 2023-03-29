190 songs from the 3 seasons of “Dickinson”

“Dickinson” is a dramatic comedy based on (and inspired by) the life of American poet Emily Dickinson, played in a production by Hailee Steinfeld (“Hawkeye”), created by Alena Smith.

The scriptwriters took the liberty of adding some elements and slightly modifying the artist’s daily routine, known for living as a recluse and communicating with friends only by letter. Even according to the IMDBsome dialogue was taken from letters written by or to Emily.

Furthermore, there is no indication in the artist’s biography that she wanted to become famous, openly publicizing what she wrote, using her own name – during her lifetime, few poems were published using a code name. According to historiansabout 1750 of Dickinson’s poems were found by the family after his death.

In the Apple TV+ production, the writers were able to make an in-depth analysis of her life, albeit in a fictional way, while taking the liberty of criticizing some of the experiences of the time she lived, starting in 1854.

Despite the era in which it is set, the soundtrack is mostly composed of modern songs performed by singers such as Billie Eilish, Sofia TukkerAllie X, Qveen Herby, Mac Demarco… And the original score was written by Drum & Lace in partnership with her husband, Ian Hultquist, known for “Good Girls”.

In addition to being an actress, Hailee Steinfeld is also a singer, producer and responsible for the composition of the track. “Afterlife”released in September 2019 – 2 months before the official premiere of “Dickinson”, in November of that year.

“There’s a line in the song ‘immortality is a bliss’ that reminds me of several Emily Dickinson poems. She lived during a time when women were forbidden to voice their opinions so most of her work was not published until after her passing. The inability to fully express herself in life, yet to be so revered beyond her death – her writing continues to be remembered and relevant to this day, making her immortal”, declared Steinfeld.

Speaking of women wanting to be heard, in “Shut Up Kiss Me” Angel Olsen describes a woman’s plea with her partner to reconsider the breakup and decide to talk to fix what is going wrong.

The song is included on the album “MY WOMAN” (2016), produced by Olsen and Justin Raisen, known for having also collaborated with Sky Ferreira, Charlie XCX, Santigold, among others. In 2018, the NPR included the work on the list of the best tracks sung by a female or non-binary artist of the 21st century.

“Introvert” contrary to the translation and meaning of the word, makes the album “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” (2021) by rapper Little Simz start in a grand and striking way, which holds the listener’s attention immediately in the first second of execution.

“Essentially, it’s about the fact that I found power within my introversion. To look inside and find peace within myself amidst all the chaos going on in the world, just try to center myself, put my feet on the ground and question myself sincerely so that I can grow.”declared to id.

"ivy" is a co-written composition between Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National) and Jack Antonoff, included on "evermore" (2020). The song is part of the anthology "of 'unhappy forever' marriages with trajectories that include infidelity, ambivalence and even murder, according to Swift. In the lyrics, the main character is married, but falls in love with someone else, resulting in a romantic relationship outside of marriage. "no body, no crime" and "tolerate it" also have a similar theme.

The three seasons of “Dickinson” are available on Apple TV+. Watch the production trailer after the footer, then embark on the soundtrack of this modern dramatization of the artist’s life with the playlist we put together!

