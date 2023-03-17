1D Reunion? Liam Payne attends the premiere of the documentary by Louis Tomlinson and causes a stir among fans

The long-awaited documentary All Those Voices will tell, in cinemas around the world, the singer’s career since the times of One Direction

This last Thursday, the 16th, fans of One Direction from around the world stopped to watch the premiere of the highly anticipated documentary “All Those Voices”, production that will tell the personal and professional trajectory of Louis Tomlinsona former member of the boyband that announced the hiatus period in 2016.

Liam Payne supporting Louis Tomlinson. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/xlbmDPOERv — ◟̽◞̽ (@angelslouisw) March 16, 2023

What nobody expected is that at the premiere, which took place in London, the friend and former bandmate, Liam Payne, would show up to honor him. The duo has not been seen publicly since 2018. Accompanied by his girlfriend, the singer posed on the red carpet, took a photo with fans and gave Louis a standing ovation after the screening of the film.

Liam is one of those who most supports Louis, and vice versa, that’s beautiful and there are people who put the two as rivals, really… pic.twitter.com/rntnR8Bso4 — Ali²⁸🦋SDV⚓️9¾ (@_perdidinha) March 16, 2023

The night of celebration didn’t stop there, the duo left the premiere together and were photographed all smiling on their way to the celebration. Hours later, Liam wrote an open letter recounting his experience watching the production and made statements to his longtime friend, which moved fans:











My neck hurts from how much I’m looking up to you now, you were once my friend and brother, but as I look through that window into your world and mind, I just extend the respect I have for you. What you dealt with and how you held it all inside of you!! I’m sorry for being so out of my mind and not doing better for you, I’m ashamed in these moments for not being as good a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I’m me again so I’ll try to do I’m emotionally exhausted watching the movie and I only made it an hour and a half, you lived and I’m so proud of how you did it not just with amazing music but with passion and willingness to get off the screen every time life beat you down and fought back. I’m so grateful to have you in my life mate I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people who literally saved my life you dragged me out of something so dark I’ve never I’ve shared, but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so that one day I can do the same. Thank you Louis and congratulations, you deserve all these moments, every sight you see, every joy you hear and all the love you receive from the world. You’ve worked harder than any of us to get here and now the world can see it from your side… guys go watch the movie please it deserves it and you will learn a lot about yourself from this very special man @louist91

All Those Voices arrives in Brazilian cinemas with two days of exhibition, March 22nd and 25th. Tickets are now on sale via the official website.











