20 denim overalls to adhere to the most comfortable trend of the moment (from €23) – NiT

Canadian tuxedos are no longer worn, but the total denim look is still in. Now with practical and stylish models.

The fashion industry is cyclical, as we know, but it is currently going through a very unusual phase. Trends that have been rescued from past decades are combined in an almost chaotic way. Mixing pieces inspired by the 70’s with models from the 80’s or 90’s is the way to go. Bell bottoms, tie-dye patterns, corsets and, of course, lots of denim — everything is on trend and at the same time.

Whether in coats, dresses or pants, the truth is that no one can resist denim models. In the 90s, it was even the material of choice for total looks, as loved as it was hated. Today the style is back, but more refined. Canadian tuxedos are no longer worn with jeans and matching jackets. Now just wear one piece to get the same effect, with much more style.

We are talking, of course, about denim jumpsuits. They are becoming one of the biggest trends of 2023 and, of course, they appeared during the big fashion weeks. In Milan, Paris or New York, there was no shortage of denim jumpsuits in the collections of different brands. Tanner Fletcher, for example, presented at New York Fashion Week a genderless range inspired by “happy memories of carefree nights with friends and the typical camaraderie of youth”. Among the options we found some overalls in denim embellished with crystals from Swarovski.

They are also proposals that celebrities cannot resist, Khloe Kardashian, Haily Bieber, Olivia Culpo, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, Irina Shayk, Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez are just some of the personalities that were photographed wearing these pieces.

From luxury insignia to fast fashion labels, all brands have their version of this piece. NiT has put together a selection of denim overalls, in different models, prices and styles. Some look straight out of the 80s, and others add a healthy dose of color to denim that can sometimes be boring.

Click on the gallery and discover the various options.

see gallery

“>

Massimo Dutti Jumpsuit Source link