20 years later, colorful Fila sneakers are back in stores – New in Seixal

The start of the century was marked by several colorful trends, especially in chunky designs. Now they have been revitalized.

In the late 90s and early 2000s — at a time when nobody knew what the word YouTube meant — millions of teenagers were glued to MTV while waiting for Britney Spears music videos. In addition to music, the singer, who is now 41 years old, was the creator of numerous trends in fashion at that time.

The denim on denim look is one such example. Young people all over the world started to combine coats and pants with this material after seeing the it couple Britney and Justin Timberlake on the red carpet of the American Music Awards, on January 8, 2001, with a full denim look. The princess of pop was responsible for other popular trends – like the chunky style in sneakers.

And there is no more famous brand in this segment than Fila. Unlike other better-known brands, the Italian brand focuses especially on those proposals with a thicker sole. Needless to say, thanks to this very reason, they were seen on almost everyone’s feet during the 2000s.

Still following one of the biggest trends of the previous decade, the beginning of the 21st century was marked by conflicting patterns, bright colors and the tie dye effect. Now, in Sport Zone, we find sneakers that combine that chunky look with an explosion of pigments, almost as if it were a painting. There are yellow, cyan, magenta, purple versions, among others.

They’re very light.

On the website, they have a total rating of five stars. “The shoes are very comfortable and don’t weigh anything. They also have some really pretty colors.”

The fact that they are light makes them an ideal proposal for a run through the city or through the forest, as well as being ideal for functional training. They are available between 36 and 41 (42 is sold out) and cost €59.99.

This great trend is also seen in luxury brands such as Balenciaga or Dior, and in other sports labels such as Puma and Nike. Click through the gallery to see some options of this almost retro style.

Men’s Runner Sneaker by Balenciaga (around €1,070).