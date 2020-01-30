Red Hot! This Is How Rihanna Prepares To Celebrate Valentine’s Day. It Will Burn Your Eyes!

The singer boasted her anatomy in the networks.

Near 2 years away from the musical stages, Rihanna has managed to stay on the front page of the newspapers thanks to her different ventures.

Willing to break stereotypes, as she did with his music, Rihanna has conquered the world with his Fenty Beauty brand, which distributes makeup and underwear products.

Thanks to the influence that the artist has, she has been in charge of informing, through her personal Instagram account, of each new launch made by her brand.

The native of Barbados has more than 78 million followers in the social network, who have been surprised by the new collaboration she will have with her favorite designer for the creation of the “savage x Fenty” collection, which is a line of tiny clothes she has modeled herself.

The artist has also used models of all sizes, to ensure that her brand will be available in all markets, the garments shown come in black and red tones.

It is estimated that the launch of the new collection will be for next February 14, something that would make the businesswoman hold a celebration for her new business success.

Rihanna already showed part of the lingerie in her networks where she modeled them herself and drove her thousands of fans crazy who quickly filled the publications with thousands of likes.