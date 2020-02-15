Natti Natasha Continues to Open Borders and Now Wants … to Imitate Rihanna !?

The Dominican has surprised her followers again.

The singer Natti Natasha, is going through the best moment of her career, where she has already become a benchmark when talking about urban music.

The singer is so well established right now, that in recent weeks she has been giving herself the luxury of opening her professional horizons getting to debut on the catwalks as a model.

Now, the artist published a photograph on her personal Instagram account an image that left all her followers breathless.

And it is that the 22 million followers that the Dominican has in the social network, have been able to verify that the postcard is very similar to that of a photograph that singer Rihanna already published in the past.

Natti is with roses and hearts around her and with a red coat that blows up the imagination of all those who encounter the snapshot in the networks.

“Waiting for cupid” is the message that the artist placed to accompany the photo, which already has more than 475 thousand likes and 2 thousand comments that praise the Dominican.

Despite the resemblance to Rihanna in the snapshot, Natti Natasha has made a place among the great singers of the moment, in addition to increasing her popularity with each new image she shares.