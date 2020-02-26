Rihanna reveals her makeup secrets Looks like her in just 10 minutes!

The American singer Rihanna explains in this short video the techniques she uses to put on makeup and look always spectacular, do you dare?

In a 10-minute guide, Rihanna explains what her daily makeup routine looks like, which she also admits “depends on my mood.”

In the video, recorded for Vogue magazine, Rihanna starts with what she believes is essential and is to contour the face to make it more profiled and give the sensation of having thinner cheeks and chin.

Another technique that stands out is “the solution.” It is the concealer of dark circles to cover them or hide those annoying little bags that appear with the years around the eyes.

“The best teacher is yourself, you have to practice on your own face,” is one of the tips of the American pop diva.

But you better look at the complete tutorial and you will know all its secrets.