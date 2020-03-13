“duets crazy Chromatica”, assume Rihanna and Ariana Grande.

Collaborations within Chromatica insured, confirms Lady Gaga

In a recent interview Lady Gaga has spoken dthe several collaborations on his new album “Chromatica”.

His infamous album LG6 will be released in less than a month, and is already almost certain of the presence of Ariana Grande among featured artist on the disc, as we have already said in a post that rumor before.

There are even those who dare assume a collaboration in space between Lady Gaga and Rihanna, it also is among the pop star with the most expected by 2020, with a disk of comeback (or maybe two).

Here are the words of Gaga at radio NRJ

I don’t want to tell you too much, but in the album there will be collaborations really crazy. I can’t wait you can listen to them

Some are afraid of the idea of a duet with the the queens of K-Pop, the Blackpinkthat may lead incredible numbers in the streaming of the new album of Gaga!

In short, after the leak of “Stupid Love” that we wanted to, it would seem that Gaga has between the hands the right cards to make this WAS really unforgettable!

Which of these duets would you like to see materialize?