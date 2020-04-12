Rihanna is very busy saving the world to give us a new Album

[ad_1]
Not the press, “what and where is the album?” because Rihanna has a bigger goal in mind.
And it is not that you do not want to give us a new album (or at least that’s what we keep telling ourselves), but that he is “trying to save the world.”
On Friday, as part of the party “Fenty Social Club” on Instagram, the owner and founder of Fenty Beauty, reminded the fans that were watching your transmission please do not bring the theme of the album to the conversation.
The star of 32 years, made several statements during the transmission, where it also took the opportunity to throw a strong blow to Donald Trump.
While the winner of nine Grammy awards he has not given his followers a exact date of when you will release new music, he said recently in an interview with british Vogue that is “working on new music very aggressively”.
To see the time, click on the video.
