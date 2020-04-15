[ad_1]



Rihanna exploits against their fans and Donald Trump before the crisis | Instagram

The singer, businesswoman and fashion designer barbadense Rihanna exploded enraged with their followers in Instagram, and before the same Donald Trump to the measures taken by the crisis.

Recently the singer performed a live in its official account of Instagram and it was there where he not dropped more and enraged to their fans like that with the president of the united States.

Lately Rihanna it has been questioned about when it will launch its new albumsomething that apparently has already fed up to the singer.

….@fenty A publication shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) the 4 of Apr of 2020 at 7:34 am PDT





It is clear that their millions of followers are anxious by listening to his new material, but with this answer you did maybe things have changed.

If any of you, sons of p…, ask me about the album once more, in a moment that I fight to save the world, unlike your president…you’ll see!”, said Rihanna.

It was there where he would not save anything and referred to the president as if he did not do anything to help his own nation, in contrast to what she does.

It is worth remembering that the interpreter of Diamonds donated 700 thousand dollars for buy fans that were sent to Barbados, where she was born, just like that donated 5 million dollars the foundation that she herself created.

Also provided a million dollars to support the undocumented workers you do not have the right to health within the country, as well as for the children of health officials who are near the sick, elderly and people in prison who live in New York and Los Angeles.

And as if outside little, also teamed with the CEO of TwitterJack Dorsey, to fight against domestic violence during the quarantine, investing almost 4 million dollars.

It is for this reason that is not worried nor will crosses the head the to launch their new albumsince that is busy and obviously worried by the situation in which it is not only the country of the united States, but around the world.