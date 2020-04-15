Rihanna has to Deal with his Fans for a Request Impossible

[ad_1]



The pandemic coronavirus has led to that many events had to be postponed due to technical difficulties that have been found to take them out. Series and movies that were filming or who were scheduled to a start close have had to be postponed, and the same thing has happened with some of the music releases planned for these dates. Rihanna has been hurt by all of this.

The popular singer has had to handle the requests of their followers, who ask him to forward the release of their awaited new album, ‘R9’.

“If one of you ask me about the album again when I try to save the world, unlike all of you … it’s the view!”, noted the singer in an Instagram Live with the rest of the followers