This is the clothing collection of Rihanna that is vegan and cruelty-free

[ad_1]



Rihanna still conquering the world of fashion, and our hearts, with each their clothing collections. Now, the singer is captivating to all thanks your new line garments of synthetic skin, which was already recognized by PETA.

“Faux Leather capsule collection” of Fenty it is the collection that is inspired by the workers and uniforms, and whose garments are made with leather veganfor what seeks to be an alternative user-friendly for people who like to show off skins.

This new collection not only to impress the fashionistas, as Bella Hadid, but also to the animals. The senior vice president of PETA, Lisa Lange, for example, sand expressed very well by Rihanna and your work.

“Rihanna deserves a bow this stunning collection is cruelty-free… With her new collection of vegan, Rihanna shows how easy that is create a look that’s killer without that no animal has to die for this”, said Lange in a press release.

In fact, Rihanna received the recognition “Compassion in Fashion” by PETA for this collection of clothing vegan. Which, one might say, buried in the past, the incident of two years ago, when the association “burned” the singer by wearing the skins.

“Faux Leather capsule collection” already for sale in the online store of Fenty and garments, as usual with Rihanna, are available for a wide range of sizes.

See also: Demi Lovato launches a collection of sportswear, perfect for all the curves