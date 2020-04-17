Rihanna asks her fans to worry about the Covid-19

[ad_1]



The world is going through very difficult days because of the pandemic COVID-19, or also known as a coronavirus, and the biggest stars in the world are also concerned and making adjustments to their work and family routines.

It is the case of Rihanna who has made the social networks of their most effective means to bring awareness about this disease, in addition to staying aware to be able to help others.

The singer broke out while I was in a live streaming and asking all to pay more attention to health care. This was what he said to his fans. “If any of you… have asked me questions about the album once more, in a moment in which he fought to save the world, unlike your president…you’ll see!”. In this way also criticized Donald Trump for his actions before the pandemic in United States.

The declarations of Rihanna were shocked to their 80.9 million followers on Instagram during his live set, though most of its viewers were in agreement with the interpreter.







Rihannna donated around $ 700,000 to purchase respirators that will be sent to his native Barbados to help those affected by COVID-19 in hospitals – poorly equipped – of the place. He also donated five million dollars through his foundation, Clara Lionel, to international institutions that fight against the coronavirus.