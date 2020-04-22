Ariana Grande and Rihanna created fund of support alongside polticos by COVID-19

[ad_1]



Celebridades the world of the song and the film as Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Stephen Colbert and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have been added to the relief fund Project 100created by two polticos us to distribute bonds to help families affected by the coronavirus.

The initiative is the brainchild of two representatives demcratas: Stacey Abrams, excandidata demcrata to govern the state of Georgia; and Andrew Yang, exaspirante to nominacin presidential; with the aim of distribute checks of 1,000 dollars to a total of 100,000 families affected by the crisis, economic activities derived from the pandemic.

Under the name ‘Project 100‘the idea has managed to add the participation of other polticos, activists, filntropos and celebrities, who already they have met 55 of the 100 million dollars which are marked as goal– inform the own Abrams on your Twitter profile. Among the donors there is also a giant tecnolgicos as Google, star television Stephen Colbert, associations and charities such as Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation.

“The most vulnerable economically are struggling to survive, unable to afford food or medicine for their childrenand much less to cover expenses the basic, transport costs and rentals”, ensuring Abrams.

The same argument esgrimi Yang in a statement to CNN, in which critic that the rescue fund for small businesses approved by the U.S. Government, wore down to the few das to be implemented. Also consider that las people served by aid officers are “in a better position” that the public to which to devote their initiative, aimed at trades people not covered by the unemployment services, and in situations of major exclusion social. “This is a devastating for millions of americans and any person with the ability to help should do everything possible”, added Yang.