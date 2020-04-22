Eminem and Rihanna: Do you Prepare The Monster Tour Part. 2?

[ad_1]



EMINEM X RIHANNA: THE MONSTER TOURit is the first musical tour in collaboration of the singers and composers americanEminemandRihanna, conducted to promote their collaborations and their respective studio albumsThe Marshall Mathers LP 2 andUnapologetic, both of 2014. The tour began on August 7, 2014 in Pasadena, united States.

The tour was extended to several cities of the united States and was one of the most lucrative in 2014, generating more than $ 34 million in only 6 shows. The tour sued three other shows extras when the tour ended and because of the wrath of the fanatics, were firmed up in other cities that were outstanding.

Paul Rosenberg, manager and partner of Eminem, uploaded a photo on his official Instagram recalling the last show of the tour at Metlife Stadium with the caption “Who thinks we should make a second part?” provoking the madness in the digital media.

Eminem and Rihanna have several musical hits together since “Love The Way You Lie”, “The Monster” and “Numb”, among other remixes. In a recent interview, we asked Paul about the post on Instagram, to which I answer: “We have always been tempted to do so, Marshall(Eminem) do you like the dynamic with Rihanna but we have not been able to find the time as Riri walks in other adventures. Also in the future they plan to work on new music as there are several songs that Eminem has not pulled out and that you want to save it for when she returns to the music scene. The important thing is that they are still friends, have good relationships in spite of the rumors and news paper” said Paul, referring to rumors in 2019 that Rihanna distanced himself from the rapper for using his name in some of their songs.