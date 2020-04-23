So are the authentic curls Rihanna, Halsey, or Ariana Grande | Today

[ad_1]



The hair is one of the aspects of our image that most often worry about and for that in greater number of occasions we look for inspiration in the famous, although not always allow us to see reality more natural. Some stars like Camila Hair or LP leave no doubt and show almost always their hair as it is: curly. However, there are many celebs that leaves in question how is your hair at its most authentic and, yes, to the surprise of many, on many occasions, is full of loops.

Ariana Grande

The hair Ariana Grande has always been one of the most enigmatic in the world of the celebs and, despite having a look marked by its iconic pigtail, long and smooth, her real hair is not as well. And is that, as has been shown in social networks, the interpreter of 7 Rings have the hair fully curly.

Rihanna

Although all were impacted for life with your hair cut in shades of red, the diva of Barbados has the curly hair. Long, short, smooth, curly, or any color, we must recognize that to Rihanna they seem to seat you all looks imaginable.

Halsey

The american Halsey it is always one of the most daring in terms of styling, coming to set a trend of their own in the make-up. As the hair is not far behind and we have even seen with pink hair. However, your version is more authentic is a brunette with curls, as evidenced by his pictures of girl.

Vanessa Hudgens

He stole the hearts of half the world hand in hand Zac Efron in High School Musical and, later, as we have seen in other productions. However, as we are not so accustomed to seeing Vanessa Hudgens it is as natural as it is showing during this quarantine, where we have been able to discover their true curls through his Instagram.

Zendaya

That Zendaya has curly hair is no novelty. It is one of the artists most proud of the looks, and the less succumb to the sheets. In fact, she has already demonstrated that his hair is just a little girl. If this outside little, not only leaves his curls to the wind when they are perfectly hairstyles, but that, nor does it have any problem in displaying them fully to the natural. Bravo!

