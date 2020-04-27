OH MY GOD! Filtered photo of Rihanna at the natural and without limitations. How did this happen?

[ad_1]



In recent days the name of Rihanna was still the most commented on social networks, by its many labors in favor of the fight against the coronavirus.

After learning that his father had been affected by the pandemic, the beautiful young Barbados started with important contributions and donations that help the cause.

Now, the interpreter again be referred to in all the postcards, but for reasons quite the opposite.

It turns out that a fan club the singer he shared a postal antigua where you can see him in total freedom and with extreme boldness.

The artist appears in front of the camera without any fear and with lots of comfort stops to see the naturalness of their anatomy.

The photograph was taken in Havana, Cuba, to a major magazine where the popular singer-songwriter would be cover, commissioned by the photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The image is located in the profile of fans Rihanna, “@ririgalbadd”. Do you already saw?