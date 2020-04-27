OH MY GOD! Filtered photo of Rihanna at the natural and without limitations. How did this happen?

By
Jenni Smith
-
0

In recent days the name of Rihanna was still the most commented on social networks, by its many labors in favor of the fight against the coronavirus.

After learning that his father had been affected by the pandemic, the beautiful young Barbados started with important contributions and donations that help the cause.



