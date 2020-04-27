Rihanna donates 2.1 billion to help victims of domestic violence before Covid-19 ” Journal Chiapas Today

[ad_1]



The singer, Rihanna joins forces to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles, California, affected by the order to stay home during a public health emergency for pandemic Covid-19.

The native of Barbados, joined the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, to contribute $ 2.1 million, for a total of 4.2 million dollars. The foundation Clara Lionel (CLF) of Rihanna and Dorsey, announced last week a joint grant to the Fund to the Mayor for Los Angeles that will enable them to tackle the current crisis between those affected by domestic abuse in the city, reported the portal of Variety.

The financial support will be allocated to provide shelter, food and counseling to the victims during 10 weeks, away from people who mistreat them.

CLF and Dorsey, who had previously been a partner in projects of impact, now joined together again to address the problem that needed quick action. “Victims of domestic violence exist all over the world, so this is just the beginning.”

A few days ago, CLF and the Foundation Shawn Carter, Jay Z announced two million dollars in subsidies to the response efforts of Covid-19 to support the undocumented workers, the children of front-line workers, incarcerated populations, the elderly and the homeless in New York and Los Angeles.

Chiapas Today//MdR