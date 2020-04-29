Despite bad relationship, Rihanna bought a respirator for his dad sick of Covid-19

[ad_1]













It is known that Rihanna he has always maintained a relationship very complicated with his father Ronald Fenty since the divorce of her mom when she was just a teenager. The memories of the artist of that time are associated with the addiction issues of your dad and episodes of domestic violence that he witnessed in his home.

However, that doesn’t mean that you don’t worry about him, and in the last few days have been especially aware of Ronald after that you would test positive coronavirus.

‘He got in contact with me daily to make sure he was ok. The truth is that I thought I was going to die’, said Ronald in a statement to the newspaper, the Sun.

The pop star resorted even to your contacts to buy him a respirator, in the end I came to need, and let them get to Barbados, where he was recovering from illness in your own home.

Such nice detail and the fact that his famous daughter bothered to give him ‘everything you could want’ while he was convalescing with a high fever has gotten conmoverlo.

‘I have to say: I love You very much, Robyn. Has done so much for me and I appreciate it from the heart’, he added. Fortunately Ron has recovered without complications and has now asked all his countrymen who are to be taken seriously by the pandemic are living and avoid leaving their homes as far as possible to avoid further contagions.

