Foo Fighters and the version that brings Dua Lipa, Coldplay and other artists

[ad_1]



Solidarity is more than ever present due to the health crisis currently the vast majority of countries around the world. The society is more united than ever to help in the fight against the COVID 19 and a good example of this are the numerous work that our favorite artists are carrying out.

In our country there have been many cases of solidarity promoted by artists in the music world, the same that are taking place in countries like the united States or United Kingdom where has taken place the last great initiative to raise funds.

BBC Radio 1 has been in charge of gathering to Celeste, YUNGBLUD, Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds of Summer), Ellie Goulding , AJ Tracey, Rita OraDan Smith (Bastille), Dua Lipa Biffy Cly roChris Martin (Coldplay), Mabel, Dermot Kennedy, Zara Larsson, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Rag”n Bone Man, Royal BloodSam Fender, Dove Faith Sean Paul, Sigrid and Anne-Marie for a very good cause.

The artists mentioned above have been responsible for interpreting conjunction and from their homes along Dave Grohl ‘Times like these’ of ‘Foo Fighters’. The action has been carried out in a direct and produced by Fraser T. Smith. The initiative has been a great host judging by the number of people that were outstanding to enjoy the great theme that has brought together an unusual shape to the big stars of the music world.