It is rumored that Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna may join the UCM

In the last hours has jumped a rumor quite strong, that points to the possibility that two big stars from the worlds of film and song to join the Movie Universe of Marvel.

On the one hand is the award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence (X-Men: Phoenix Dark, The Hunger Games), which is rumored that could be interpreted to Amorathe Lovely (Enchantress).

On the other hand has started to sound the name of the famous singer Rihannaalthough in this case without any character associated.

In both cases there is talk of the possibility of appearing on the television series Loki or in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. However, given the existing relationship between the two projects, for obvious reasons, there is even the possibility that appear in both.

In any case, you must make it clear that this is a rumor, so take it with caution.