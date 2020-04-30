IT’S NOT WHAT YOU’LL BE ABLE TO DENY! Rihanna is the ultimate source of inspiration, and here’s why…

[ad_1]



From that Rihanna he rose to fame in the year 2006 with the theme A Girl Like Me, reaching the top 10 of the list of Billboard of the united States already suspected that it was the beginning of a great musical career.

But what no one knew was that it was going to become a the source of inspiration for the millennials that is today and since long ago thanks to their virtues and tastes for fashion. With all its trappings is that it gave the urge to imitate her more than once.

The artist of Barbados it is an icon of fashion does not follow trends, she creates them. Giving back to what is dictated by the catwalks, Rihanna shines with costumes designed by her, on stage and under them.

Meaning that the big brands that the dress sell out their units in a matter of hours. “Rihanna speaks to his followers through his clothes. And what he communicates is fun, feel male one day and dress like a diva the next day,” Said Anna Wintour, director of Vogue USA, analyzing the looks of the brand-new fashion designer.

As you can see, that is the line that follows Ririto be herself according to how you feel. That is why it is not uncommon to see very expensive jewelry and a knitted cardigan in the style of Katie Holmes, or see it with jeans or tracksuit bottoms and slippers. As… it looks!

You can’t let go of how it comes out to the stage. The interpreter of Diamonds got used their fans to their played and creative costumes, which were completed, always with hairstyles well-designed or new hair cuts. Without omitting that the presence of the artist in the award shows or public appearances are all a show.

So the successful businesswoman managed to conquer their fans and large firms, such as Dior, Chanel, Manolo Blahnik and Armani, Gucci and dozens more. And not only to corporations but was also flattered by celebrities such as Lady Gaga or Nicole Kidman.