Harry Styles it has been distinguished by the touch of classic rock that was adopted for her career as a solo artist with 2 albums released, the briton has won the affection of fans with his charisma, style, and lyrics that range from the more emotional, inspired by a broken heart, to fun songs and cheeky, as “Medicine” or “Kiwi”.

The singer has also been highlighted by his love of fashion, as an ambassador of Gucci, Harry Styles he went to his first Met Gala in 2019, is one of the co-hosts. On tour Live on Tour desfilo with various and colourful costumes designed especially for him and others who purchased according to the style I was looking for.

Her style is vintage and a worthy rock star, he has explained that he likes to have fun with clothes and that for him there is no limit in terms of gender refers to the hour of dressing. From tops and pants to the waist, sweaters and pearl necklaces. We’ll leave you a list with 5 outfits inspired by the style of Harry Styles