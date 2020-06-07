Bad Bunny, and the single ‘PAM’ leading the official lists Spanish

Promusicae announced in the beginning of the alarm state that the list of album sales would be suspended until further notice because of the crisis of the coronavirus. In this way, the agency is still committed only by the list of streaming albums, the top official of songs and the list of radios until the end of this paréntsis extraordinary, although some stores of the disks of the country have finally begun to open.

LIST OF STREAMING ALBUMS

One more week, Bad Bunny continues to lead the list of streaming albums in Spanish, at the top of the top for the third consecutive week with its latest launch surprise ‘NOT GOING OUT’. In addition, the disk ‘YHLQMDLG‘ climbs to #2 after 13 weeks on the list.

For its part, the album ‘1 of 1’ of Sech starring the greatest increase in absolute units of the week, up from #10 to #4 in its second week available on all digital platforms.

In addition, the disk ‘MSDL – Songs within songs’ of Vetusta Morla get the input highlight of the week, debuting in 11th place. Although the album has also gone on sale in physical format, it is unknown if it would have gotten the number 1 in the list of traditional sales as yes did with their last two albums.

1. (E) Bad Bunny – THAT they WERE NOT going TO LEAVE

2. (3) Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

3. (2) J Balvin – Colors

4. (10) Sech – 1 of 1

5. (6) Myke Towers – Easy money baby

6. (5) Beret – Prism

7. (7) Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

8. (8) Nil Moliner – Dancing in the battle

9. (9) Camillus – For the first time

10. (11) Leiva – Nuclear





LIST OF SONGS + STREAMING

1. (3) Justin Quiles / Daddy Yankee / Alpha – PAM

2. (8) Nio Garcia / Anuel AA / Myke Towers – The jeepeta (Remix)

3. (2) C. Tangana – I am Never

4. (6) Chema Rivas – Thousand tequilas

5. (1) Bad Bunny / Don Omar – Pa’ to break it

6. (7) Casper Magical / Anuel AA – Alone & empty

7. (4) Camilo – Favorite

8. (E) Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande – Rain on me

9. (20) Nyno Vargas / Omar Montes – Hi, babe

10. (15) Bad Bunny / Jowell / Randy / Ñengo Flow – Safaera

The success 'PAM' of Justin Quiles, Daddy Yankee and The Alpha climb to the top of the list of singles after four weeks climbing positions from its entry in the list.

In addition, the topic ‘The jeepeta (Remix)’ of Nio Garcia, Anuel Aa, Myke Towers and Brray achieves the greatest increase in absolute units of the week, up from #8 to #2.

Nyno Vargas and Omar Montes are some of the other protagonists of the week, which manages to ascend to the top 10 with ‘Hi, babe’. The topic comes up dthe #20 to #9 in its fifth week on the list.

For its part, the theme ‘Rain on me’ of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande it makes the entrance more prominent of the week, debuting in a remarkable eighth position. The single did not make #1 as it has achieved in the United Kingdom or the united States but manages to position itself in a top 10 that is normally to be occupied by simple urban style. These are the other entries from the list:

33. Sech / Daddy Yankee – Trust

72. David Otero / Cepeda – Just as you are

86. Don Patricio / Mozart La Para – Pa1 entire life

89. Sech / Makefile Towers – Bentley

91. Lérica / Belinda – Flamenkito

LIST OF RADIOS

Finally, this has been in the top 5 of the list of radios this week:

1. (1) The Weeknd – Blinding lights

2. (2) Nea – Some say

3. (4) Lewis Capaldi – Before you go

4. (22) Karol G / Nicki Minaj – TUSA

5. (27) Fred de Palma / Ana Mena – lit up