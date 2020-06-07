Blac Chyna prepares the release of his first single

After years of accompanying the stars of the rap in their music videos of their singles or in real life, it seems that finally, the time has come that Blac Chyna is the real protagonist.

The ex of Tyga and Rob Kardashian, with whom she has a son and a daughter respectively, is preparing to debut as a singer after spending several years in the making: it is now two that began to circulate the first rumors that he was working with the producers, Yo Gotti and Jeremih in the studio recording, and last February he went to the Oscars as the guest of another, Christopher Trujillo.

Angela, as is actually called a celebrity, has spent the past few weeks promoting in your account of Instagram which will be his first single, ‘Seen Her’, and in his recently-launched YouTube channel has offered a sneak preview of ten seconds.

The very same Nicki Minaj, a close friend of has helped to stoke the hype around that song mencionándola in their own social networks. The two women joined a long friendship that dates back to even before 2017 when they appeared together in the video clip for the single ‘Rake It Up’ from Yo Gotti in which the first worked.