Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may have contracted coronavirus

At the end of last week, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were among the celebrities that joined the protests against racism in the United States, and although the cute couple came out to the streets protected with face cloths, it seems you have been infected by coronaviruses!

Camila and Shawn have become viral from that arose the rumor that infected coronavirus after having attended the protest, and although they have not confirmed, the rumours started when it was captured by a car with medical equipment to perform testing of the COVID-19 outside the house of Camila in Miami.

el coche de prueba de Covid en la casa de Camila Cabello pic.twitter.com/6NunMMKeb3 — el visco-cho de Shawn (@TheSunOfMendes) June 3, 2020

It is worth mentioning that although Camila and Shawn were protected, the United States is the country with the highest number of infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus in the world.

Do you believe that She and Shawn might be sick of coronaviruses? do you or will just be a false alarm?