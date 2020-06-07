“Enola Holmes”: all you have to know about the next film from Millie Bobby Brown

“Stranger Things” it will not be by far the only property that will have Netflix present productions with Millie Bobby Brown to the front. On April 21, 2020, the giant of the streaming announced that it acquired the rights to the next film from Legendary Pictures, “Enola Holmes”. The tape is based on the popular detective novels of the same name by Nancy Springer.

Brown is in charge of the character, the precocious younger sister of the legendary Sherlock Holmes, who happens to be a detective in your own right. Enola Holmes will be sure to please fans of the segment a teenager and young adult . Directed by Harry Bradbeer, who took charge of the second season of Fleabag and several episodes of ”Killing Eve”, the film features a script by Jack Thorne, of “His Dark Materials”.

As if all this doesn’t excite for the upcoming premiere, we have even more details on the release date, the cast and the plot of the new Millie Bobby Brown courtesy of a press release Netflix. Although for the time has not been announced the exact date of launch, there are some clues on when we can expect it to reach the platform.

The filming of “Enola Holmes” began in London in July 2019, Millie Bobby Brown confirmed on Instagram that this was completed in September of that year. Although this does not tell us exactly when this will be its premiere, it leaves standing the title in the middle of the coronavirus. The film already has spent seven months with the main photo list, which is enough time to do all the necessary mounting.