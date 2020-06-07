Famous gay men who prove to be dads wonderful: Ricky Martin and more

Some famous gays as Elton John, Ricky Martin, or Miguel Bosé, melting tenderness to its millions of fans with unconditional love for their children.

In the case of the British musician, he and her husband David Furnish had their first child, Zacharythanks to a surrogate mother. Subsequently received his second son, whom they called Elijah.

For his part, Ricky Martin became a dad Valentino and Matteo in 2008, and after a time came to his life Renn and Lucia now the Puerto Rican singer form a nice family with their cuaro small and your partner Jwan Yosef.